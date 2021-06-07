‘Boo Boo’ the bear spotted in Scituate; latest stop in travels

The bear is believed to be seeking a “suitable” habitat and a mate, and will likely move on to other areas of the state after not finding either in Scituate, police wrote in a Facebook post . Officials believe Boo Boo is between two and three years old. The bear has been seen roaming in Bristol and Plymouth county since mid-May, Hanson Police Chief Michael Miksch, Whitman Police Chief Timothy Hanlon, and Whitman Fire Chief Timothy Grenno said in a joint statement last week.

South Shore residents are once again reporting sightings of black bear “Boo Boo” — who was seen in Scituate Monday morning after multiple reported sightings in Whitman and Hanson last week, Scituate police said.

Boo Boo was first seen in the town on Sunday, according to Scituate police.

A spokesman for Hanson police said Thursday that Boo Boo had not been seen in the area in “a day or two.”

Scituate police encouraged residents to take measures to prevent the bear from being attracted to their property, including not setting out bird feeders, securing their trash, and removing items that could attract bears.

If residents do encounter the bear, police told them to “stay away and let the bear be” and not to “chase the bear or provoke the bear in any way.”

The Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife have “assessed” the situation along with Scituate police and determined there is no need to relocate the bear. All three agencies do not “intend to intervene,” the Facebook post said.





