Counselors available in Dedham Public Schools after near drowning that left 17-year-old boy with serious injuries

Police said officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to multiple 911 calls reporting a possible drowning in the backyard of a home on Netta Road. The statement did not provide the specific address, but did note there was an in-ground pool in the backyard.

The circumstances of the near-drowning remain under investigation by Dedham police, who reported on Sunday that the teenager was at a Boston hospital being treated for unspecified serious injuries. Police did not have an update on the child’s condition or their investigation Monday morning.

Counselors are available in the Dedham Public Schools Monday following an incident that left a 17-year-old boy with serious injuries after nearly drowning during a high school graduation party at a private home last weekend, officials said.

Bystanders were performing CPR on the teen, who is from Dedham, when officers arrived, police said.

The town’s high school class of 2020 completed graduation ceremonies on Saturday, according to the school system.

On Saturday “our administrators, students and staff were honored to be able to celebrate the graduating Class of 2021 and we are deeply saddened and shaken by this unfortunate turn of events,’’' the school department said.

Counseling is being made available to members of the Class of 2021 and in the school system, officials said.

“As we navigate this distressing news, students and families are encouraged to take advantage of the support services available, and also reminded to help us protect the privacy of the families involved by avoiding speculation and rumor’' the school department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.









