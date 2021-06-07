Donkey runs loose in Johnston, R.I.

“Oh, God,” Joseph Razza, the police chief, said Monday morning. “The mayor called me this morning, he says, ‘Is there a jackass loose in the town?’ I’m like, what are you talking about?”

JOHNSTON, R.I. — The donkey was in the right hand lane , a look of determination on its face, trotting up Hartford Avenue on a hot Sunday.

We’re talking about the latest animal saga in Johnston, which has had its fair share. In 2018, three wild turkeys were running loose in a busy stretch of town. Two of them were caught in August, but the third managed to elude capture for months. The last confirmed sighting was on Thanksgiving. The town’s efforts to catch it included a net fired from a gun that might as well been branded by the Acme Corp. The roadrunner got away and was never captured by the wiley animal control officers.

Then earlier this year a steer got loose in town, its eyes fluorescing at night in the photographs that people took of the fugitive livestock. This steer saga was shorter than the turkey troubles. It was captured after only a month and a half or so.

Razza, the police chief, said two sightings of the donkey were reported to police on Sunday, both near the Scituate border. He isn’t sure where it came from. There are some farms in that area.

“I don’t know if anyone has called the police department to say, ‘My donkey’s missing,’” Razza said.

The mayor, Joseph Polisena, told Razza Monday that he was just thankful it wasn’t an alligator. Of course Johnston once had trouble with that too. Named Boots, the full-sized alligator was kept as someone’s pet, but not kept well enough when it escaped. It was captured.

Neighboring North Providence, meanwhile, said it’s ready to help any way it can.

“Oh, man,” said Mayor Charles Lombardi, who frequently ribbed Polisena about the turkey. “You should just have a municipal zoo up there. Any help at all that he may need for us to make sure that the donkey stays in his town would be my pleasure.”

