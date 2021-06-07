Firing Dennis White makes a mockery of due process

But the process used to get rid of White has been unfair, because it was aimed at getting a result, not the truth.

In the sordid tale of Dennis White and his former wife, I cannot say with any degree of certainty who is telling the truth.

Dennis White was fired from his post as Boston’s police commissioner and removed from the police force on Monday.

Trying to establish any truth about things that happened somewhere between 22 and 28 years ago, most of it in the heat of a bitter divorce, was virtually impossible. Not that there was a chance of that happening the way this was handled.

Removing White as commissioner was understandable. Firing him from the department altogether is an overreach that will cost city taxpayers financially, and maybe some others politically.

White was not allowed to call witnesses in his defense. Acting Mayor Kim Janey refused White’s request to have the hearing open to the press and public. If this is what a Janey administration considers transparent, good government going forward, good luck to her.

The report Janey used to justify White’s dismissal, commissioned by the city and carried out by attorney Tamsin Kaplan, had more holes than a block of Swiss cheese.

Kaplan said just seven of the 21 witnesses she determined, for reasons left unexplained, were relevant to the investigation spoke to her about allegations that White engaged in domestic violence against his wife 22 years ago and a niece 28 years ago.

None of the witnesses cited by Kaplan gave sworn statements. None were identified, which makes it impossible to judge their credibility.

Sybil Mason, White’s former wife and the central figure in the most serious allegations against White, told WBUR she spoke to Kaplan, which means she was able to make her charges without being under oath and without anyone challenging her version of events.

Kaplan made no attempt to interview Tiffany White, the couple’s daughter, who was a witness to so many of the central claims against Dennis White, and who, under oath, said her mother was the violent aggressor in a troubled, volatile marriage.

As for claims that Kaplan faced a “blue wall of silence,” maybe she did. But that’s impossible to determine from what she wrote.

Kaplan suggested cops wouldn’t talk to her for fear of retaliation. But because she did not identify the people she talked to, it is impossible to judge their fears of intimidation or retaliation, much less their motives.

Maybe they didn’t talk because they didn’t want to get dragged into a highly politicized, messy process. Again, because we don’t know who these people are, including the officer who claimed to have received five calls telling him not to talk, it’s impossible to judge.

Those who wanted rid of White studiously avoided a robust examination and cross-examination of evidence, preferring the cover of darkness, where innuendo and speculation grow like mushrooms.

White and others defending him were willing to give their account under oath.

That doesn’t mean White is right or telling the truth. It means only that he was willing to engage in the very process best suited to figuring those things out.

Look, I’ll admit that once the Globe reported the allegations against White in February, he was toast as commissioner. He admitted to pushing and striking women, insisting it was in self-defense. But the optics alone, especially for victims of domestic and sexual assault, were terrible. The allegations made him not the right guy for the job. There were plenty of others to choose from.

But Marty Walsh made the pick, hurriedly, on his way out the door and left Kim Janey to deal with the mess. She made it worse. She didn’t just remove the guy from an appointed position. She took away his livelihood, based on disputed allegations from more than 20 years ago.

The last word goes to Harvey Silverglate, the great lawyer and civil libertarian, who was troubled by the way the process was handled.

“Cross-examination is rightfully considered the most potent tool for discerning truth,” Silverglate said. “It sure beats the rack.”

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.