Five takeaways from Acting Mayor Janey’s announcement that Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White was fired

Here are five major takeaways from Janey’s press conference:

In addition to White’s firing, Janey announced a number of changes to the hiring and promotion practices within the Boston Police Department to “reimagine the future of policing in our city,” she said.

Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey announced Monday that she terminated embattled Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White over the emergence of allegations that he abused his ex-wife, and weeks after White took legal action to block Janey’s first attempt to oust him.

1. White was removed not just from his role as commissioner, but from the police force altogether

Janey said during the press conference that when White took on the position of commissioner, he gave up his civil service rank, and so his firing means “he is removed from the force altogether.”

With White’s ouster, Gregory Long will remain the department’s interim commissioner, a role he has filled since White was first placed on leave in February. Janey said she’d have more to say about an interim commissioner in the coming weeks.

2. Janey emphasized support for domestic violence victims of color after White tried to paint his ex-wife as the aggressor

Janey reiterated her support for victims of domestic violence amid White’s attempts to paint his ex-wife as the aggressor in their relationship.

During the press conference, Janey directly referenced White’s claims that he was the latest victim in a pattern of Black men who are falsely accused of crimes.

“The disparate treatment of Black people in our country is a genuine concern,” Janey said. “But let’s be clear: Racism is a burden carried by both men and women of color and I will not turn a blind eye to domestic violence against Black women, or any woman for that matter, in the Boston Police Department or anywhere else.”

Janey said that White has wageda campaign to “vilify his former wife.”

White has repeatedly denied that he abused his ex-wife. As he argued he should not be fired as commissioner, White asserted under oath that his ex-wife was the aggressor in their relationship and enlisted the help of one of his daughters to depict his former wife as violent. In an interview with the Globe last week, White’s former wife, expressed frustration with the way White has characterized her.

“I’m not the one on trial here,” she said. “I’m not the one going for the job.”

3. There will be a nationwide search for a new commissioner

Janey said during the press conference that a number of initiatives are already underway that will “set the stage” for a national search for a permanent commissioner.

The new commissioner will be named toward the end of the year, Janey said.

In addition to implementing the recommendations of the Boston Police Reform Task Force, Janey said in the coming weeks she will form a committee of “community residents, public safety advocates, and law enforcement professionals who will lead a community engagement process to find what Boston residents seek from leadership within our police force.”

4. Janey says she’ll change police hiring practices

Janey said that in the future, candidates for leadership in the Boston Police Department, whether internal or external, will be subject to vetting and background checks.

“The residents of Boston must have confidence that the officers charged with enforcing laws are themselves people of integrity,” Janey said.

The allegations against White have raised questions about the vetting practices within the Boston Police Department, even as police departments nationwide are increasingly the subject of calls for reform and transparency.

The department’s domestic violence policy, which Janey said is more than 15 years old, will be updated to include a proposed sexual assault policy, Janey said Monday.

“It is time to update these rules to reflect what social science research has shown about domestic violence, particularly the challenges faced by women of color and those abused by police officers,” Janey said.

“We must have practices and procedures that protect victims from police intimidation and take into account the unique sensitivity of sexual violence.”

