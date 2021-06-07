Generator fire hits Andover Pfizer complex that makes COVID vaccine, not expected to affect production

A generator fire erupted at the Pfizer complex in Andover where the pharmaceutical giant makes the COVID-19 vaccine, according to local fire officials, but the incident is not expected to affect production.
The generator caught fire in building D of the company’s facility at 1 Burtt Rd. at about 11:27 a.m., Andover fire said in a statement. The fire was under control at about 12:32 p.m.
Officials with New York-based Pfizer could not immediately be reached for comment.
A firefighter was taken to a hospital for observation for dehydration, the statement said.
Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield said in the statement that the fire was challenging to put out due to extreme heat.
Advertisement
“This call was made challenging by the extreme heat on scene, so firefighters had to take extra care to ensure they were staying hydrated and not overexerting themselves,” Chief Mansfield said. “I want to thank our mutual aid partners, including Rehab Five, for their assistance today.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.