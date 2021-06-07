Generator fire hits Andover Pfizer complex that makes COVID vaccine, not expected to affect production

A generator fire erupted at the Pfizer complex in Andover where the pharmaceutical giant makes the COVID-19 vaccine, according to local fire officials, but the incident is not expected to affect production.

The generator caught fire in building D of the company’s facility at 1 Burtt Rd. at about 11:27 a.m., Andover fire said in a statement. The fire was under control at about 12:32 p.m.

Officials with New York-based Pfizer could not immediately be reached for comment.