Hoping for remote school days because of the heat? Mass. education leaders say it’s not allowed

A heat advisory, which means the heat index reaches 95 degrees or higher, is in effect for parts of eastern and central Massachusetts. The heat that intensified in the region over the weekend is expected to last through Tuesday. Though some schools have air conditioning, many schools without A/C must decide whether it will be comfortable or safe for students to learn in person.

In an e-mail to superintendents and charter school leaders on Friday, associate commissioner Helene Bettencourt from the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said the state had received many questions about managing possible “heat days.”

Massachusetts school districts have been told not to plan remote-only school days in lieu of in-person classes due to the heat this week, but can dismiss students early or cancel the day altogether.

Districts can hold half days, Bettencourt wrote in the e-mail, or cancel school and extend the school year by one day to make up the learning time.

“When school is in session on hot days, we recommend that districts increase learning time outdoors and offer students more frequent mask breaks, if feasible,” Bettencourt wrote.

Schools are allowed to use air conditioning units and fans to keep students cool, but they also should continue to prioritize coronavirus mitigation strategies, the state education agency wrote in a “frequently asked questions” sheet on May 17.

“Schools should continue to maximize ventilation and air exchanges in schools and classrooms, even in warmer weather,” the department wrote. “Schools should target 4-6 air exchanges per hour through any combination of ventilation and filtration by keeping doors open, using portable air purifiers, and/or keeping windows cracked open one or two inches.”

Schools using individual window air conditioning units should “be mindful that many individual AC units often only recirculate air,” the state wrote, and that they may not provide ventilation.

Fans also can be used, but should face outwards for ventilation and should not blow directly on people.

The state plans to extend MCAS testing for two days — ending June 15 instead of June 11 — to accommodate districts that have to cancel their scheduled testing due to half days or closures, Bettencourt wrote in a separate e-mail.

Several school districts in the region, including Worcester and Springfield, announced plans to release students early on Monday.

In Worcester, the reason was two-fold: high temperatures and continued COVID-19 restrictions.

“Due to the high temperatures expected on Monday and Tuesday this week, the use of water fountains in all schools still not allowed to be used due to COVID guidance, & the number of schools not air conditioned,” the district wrote on Twitter, the district will release students early both on Monday and Tuesday.

Other districts with planned early releases include Braintree, Holyoke, Lexington, Lowell, and Winchester.

In Boston, all schools are proceeding with normal days of in-person instruction, but after-school activities are canceled on Monday, according to Xavier Andrews, a spokesman for the district.

