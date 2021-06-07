Intense heat is here through Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know

The heat and humidity, which intensified this weekend, is expected to last through Tuesday before a new weather system arrives on Wednesday bringing cooler air and less humidity, the weather service said in its forecasters discussion Monday.

The National Weather Service said that a high pressure weather system near the island in the Atlantic Ocean has circulated into Boston and Southern New England, resulting in temperatures in the 90s Monday.

A heat advisory, meaning the heat index reaches 95 degrees or more, is in effect for wide swatches of eastern and central Massachusetts and other parts of the region.

With temperatures expected to reach near the century mark, some school districts across the region decided to cancel after-school activities or send students home early.

The Boston Public Schools were “proceeding with instruction as normal,” but all after-school activities were cancelled Monday, according to BPS spokesman Xavier Andrews.

Boston’s city-operated pools have not yet opened for the season, but tot sprays will be open at parks and playgrounds throughout the city and cooling centers will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., officials said.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced that the heat emergency will remain in effect through Tuesday.

“It will be the first time this year that we’ve seen heat and humidity like this for an extended period of time,” Janey said in a statement. “We are opening our cooling centers so all residents have an option to come inside and cool off in air conditioning. I’m urging everyone to take precautions and find ways to stay cool over the next few days. Please watch out for each other. If you see someone out in the heat who appears in distress and needs help, call 911 immediately.”

Forecasters were also encouraging people to stay in air-conditioned spaces. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, 216 electrical customers were without power as of 10:47 a.m. Monday.

Forecasters offer this advice for Monday:

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,’' forecasters wrote.





