It’s sweltering today, and things won’t cool down until midweek

The humidity on Sunday actually dropped a bit, so although it was hotter than Saturday, it might not have felt quite as bad. Unfortunately if you don’t like the humidity, it is going to be worse today: Moderate levels of moisture in the air will be replaced by more intense levels. Temperatures Monday will be similar to Sunday, or even a degree or two higher.

Boston and many of the surrounding areas reached the mid-90s on Sunday, marking the second consecutive day of 90-degree weather this week — and it’s just a matter of hours before we have our first official heat wave of the season.

There is already plenty of blazing sunshine: The sun rose just after 5 a.m., and sunshine continues until sunset just before 8:30 p.m. Remember, the forecasted high temperature generally occurs between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the low temperature usually doesn’t happen until about an hour before sunrise. This means most of the early evening temperatures will still be close to 90, and the thermometer won’t fall below 80 until close to 11 p.m. tonight. All this heat could pop off a scattered thunderstorm and downpour. Check your phone app or my Twitter feed for any updates.

Expect lots of 90 degree weather Monday from the mid-Atlantic to Maine. WeatherBELL

Tomorrow is also hot and even more humid. I think it’s going to feel more uncomfortable Tuesday even if the temperature doesn’t reach the same level it will today. Dew points will likely get above 70 degrees overnight, which is in the oppressive range. All this added moisture in the air will be a recipe for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce heavier downpours and knock temperatures back a little bit.

Dew points reach the 70s Tuesday making for a very uncomfortable day. WeatherBELL

On Wednesday it’s unlikely we hit 90 although it’s not totally out of the question. For the sake of argument let’s say we don’t, which will put the heat wave at four days ― respectable for this early in June. Wednesday will be humid and uncomfortable and there still could be some showers.

Showers are possible in the very humid air Tuesday and Wednesday. COD Weather

We’ll start to dry out and cool off somewhat Wednesday night and especially during Thursday. Right now I am quite bullish on a comfortably mild weekend with lower humidity and at least a blend of clouds and sunshine.