It’s an important week for Gina Raimondo and the Biden infrastructure deal

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and the Red Sox beat up the Yankees worse than Floyd Mayweather beat Logan Paul. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 151,992 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 49 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 0.6 percent. The state announced two more deaths, bringing the total to 2,717. There were 44 people in the hospital, and 564,011 residents were fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

If President Joe Biden’s administration and congressional Republicans are going to reach a bipartisan deal on infrastructure, this could be a pivotal week – and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo continues to play to a major role in those talks.

Raimondo told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that there is no “hardwire deadline” on reaching an agreement, but she acknowledged that the clock is ticking.

Biden and Republican Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia are schedule to continue discussions today, but he rejected another proposal from Republicans last week. He is increasingly facing pressure from progressive Democrats to move forward on a plan without Republican supports.

”So we won’t do this forever, but right now there are good faith efforts on both sides,” Raimondo said on Sunday. “And we’re going to continue the work of doing our job and trying to get a bipartisan agreement.

”The administration initially hoped to have a deal in place by Memorial Day, and then extended its deadline until today. Meanwhile, House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Pete DeFazio, a Democrat from Oregon, has said his committee will begin holding hearings this week about $547 billion in spending proposals included in Biden’s broader $1.7 trillion plan.

Advertisement

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Brian Amaral has a touching story about Rocco Marcaccio, a 100-year-old Army veteran and North Kingstown resident who can’t help but keep inspiring others. Read more.

⚓ Fantastic news from Alexa Gagosz: Bayberry Garden opens this week in the Wexford Innovation Center. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Jonathan Puritz, a biologist at the University of Rhode Island, who recently received a $680,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to study how a combination of stressors could impact the development and population of eastern oysters. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

⚓ Former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung writes that it’s time for members of the Asian American community to be empowered to play a greater role. Read more.

⚓ Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza offers commentary in Globe Rhode Island explaining why he thinks it’s time to fully implement the Crowley Act in order to save the state takeover of the city’s schools. Read more.

Subscribe to BostonGlobe.com

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Travel: As you prepare to head to the beach this summer, there’s a lifeguard shortage. Read more.

⚓ Tech: My colleague Hiawatha Bray explains why ransomware attacks are so difficult to address. Read more.

⚓ Politics: A Democratic report is raising 2022 alarms on messaging and voter outreach. Read more.

⚓ Sports: After a three-game sweep of the Yankees, the Red Sox have some key tradeline deadline decisions to make. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Advertisement

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ The Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual congressional forum with all four members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation at 9:45 a.m.

⚓ The Rhode Island Business Coalition is holding an 11:30 a.m. press conference at 2000 Plainfield Pike in Cranston to discuss various tax proposals in the state budget.

⚓ At 3 p.m., Governor Dan McKee is scheduled to sign a bill into law that eliminates language in state law that allows individuals under the age of 18 to obtain a marriage license with parental consent. He also plans to sign a bill that requires the state to analyze overdose deaths to help identify ways to reduce their prevalence.

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.