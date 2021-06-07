Janey fires Dennis White as Boston police commissioner

“I reached this decision after carefully considering the results of an independent investigation into multiple allegations of domestic violence against Dennis White, along with testimony, and information he provided during the June 1 hearing,” said Janey during a City Hall afternoon news conference announcing White’s termination.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey fired Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White on Monday, ending a months-long limbo atop the department following the emergence of decades old domestic abuse allegations. White was placed on leave shortly after taking the job in February.

“The allegations and evidence of this behavior raised serious questions about his fitness to lead the Boston Police Department, and Dennis White’s actions in recent weeks have done even more to erode public trust in his judgment and ability to lead,” she continued, referencing the efforts by White’s legal team to pain his ex-wife as the sole aggressor in their relationship.

Advertisement

Janey also said she will overhaul how the department approaches hiring for leadership positions, starting by requiring background checks on all leadership candidates, internal and external alike. She also will name a committee of residents, public safety advocates, and law enforcement professionals to lead a community engagement process to define what Boston residents want from police leadership.

White’s lawyer, Nicholas Carter, released a statement on behalf of White that said he was “deeply disappointed” by Janey’s decision.

“He is a Black man, falsely accused of crimes, not given a fair trial or hearing, and then convicted, or terminated which is the equivalent here. This reflects an ugly pattern in our country,” Carter wrote. “In a rush to judgment, the Acting Mayor got this one wrong and destroyed Dennis White in the process.”

Carter said White intends to file a civil rights claim to recover his own losses and “to send a message that this kind of unlawful and harmful treatment must not be allowed to happen again to anyone.”

Advertisement

Janey has been trying to remove the embattled White from the top job at the nation’s oldest police force for weeks, but White delayed his ouster via legal challenges. Janey initially moved to terminate White as commissioner following the results of an independent investigation, released in May, that detailed an alleged pattern of domestic abuse by White and a culture of fear and coverup within the Police Department.

White was accused in 1999 of striking and threatening to shoot his then-wife, also a Boston police officer, as well as of hitting a 19-year-old woman in a separate incident in 1993.

White has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and was never charged with a crime. His Monday termination came less than a week after Janey held a hearing where White defended himself, saying “I am a Black man, who has been accused falsely of crimes, I have not yet been given a fair trial, and I’m on the brink of being convicted, or terminated, which is the equivalent here,” according to a transcript of his remarks.

White’s efforts to defend himself against the domestic violence allegations have pushed his family discord into public view.

Last week, White asserted under oath that it was his former wife, Sybil Mason, who was the aggressor, and he enlisted one of their two adult daughters and Mason’s sister to provide sworn testimony depicting his former wife as violent.

Advertisement

Their other daughter has said her mother was abused “emotionally, mentally, and physically” and that her parents had a dysfunctional relationship.

Mason, in a recent interview with the Globe, described suffering physical violence at the hands of White. (The Globe generally does not identify victims of domestic violence unless they agree to be named.)

The White case has become a significant political issue in Boston, with all six major mayoral candidates saying that White could not continue as police commissioner.

Additionally, former police commissioner William Gross, who is White’s friend and predecessor as the department’s leader, said in an explosive court filing recently that former mayor Martin J. Walsh knew about White’s internal affairs history before he appointed him to lead the force. White also released a sworn statement in which he recounted telling Walsh that he had been the subject of a restraining order when he was accused in the late 1990s of threatening to shoot his former wife.

Such statements directly contradicted Walsh, who has insisted since February that he did not know about the accusations detailed in the commissioner’s internal affairs history. Walsh, who is now the nation’s labor secretary, has since repeated that he did not know of the accusations, and his account was backed up by another former police commissioner, William Evans.

White has fought his removal as Boston’s 43rd police commissioner. After Janey moved to oust him last month, White sought a restraining order and preliminary injunction to stop his removal. A Superior Court judge denied his request. White then appealed. His appeal was also rejected, which cleared the way for Janey to proceed with a termination hearing for White last week.

Advertisement

White’s aggressive legal defense so far indicates he may be willing to file a lawsuit challenging any permanent decision to fire or remove him — a process that could play out in the public sphere for years.

White has argued that Janey has no grounds to fire him, since his past had already been disclosed and considered before his appointment. If White is fired and challenges his termination, Walsh could be forced to testify under oath about what he knew about White’s past, a possibility that could stalk the former mayor in his new post in Washington, D.C., legal analysts have said.









Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald. Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.