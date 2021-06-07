Maine woman, 28, charged with manslaughter in three-year-old daughter’s death

A 28-year-old Old Town, Maine, woman was arrested Sunday and charged in the death of her three-year-old daughter , Maine State Police said.

Hillary Goding faces a single charge of manslaughter in connection with the death of her three-year-old daughter on Friday, said Shannon Moss, a Maine State Police spokeswoman, in a statement. Old Town fire and rescue responded to 149 Center St. at 10:48 p.m. Friday, after Goding called 9-11 to report her daughter was unresponsive and not breathing.