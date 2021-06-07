Maine woman, 28, charged with manslaughter in three-year-old daughter’s death

A 28-year-old Old Town, Maine, woman was arrested Sunday and charged in the death of her three-year-old daughter , Maine State Police said.
Hillary Goding faces a single charge of manslaughter in connection with the death of her three-year-old daughter on Friday, said Shannon Moss, a Maine State Police spokeswoman, in a statement. Old Town fire and rescue responded to 149 Center St. at 10:48 p.m. Friday, after Goding called 9-11 to report her daughter was unresponsive and not breathing.
Goding was arrested in Lincoln, Maine on Sunday following an autopsy on her daughter, the statement said. The results of the autopsy were not released.
The death remains under investigation by Old Town police, Maine State Police, and the Department of Health and Human Services, the statement said.
