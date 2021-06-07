Man, 61, falls, hits head on tree while hiking in White Mountains

A 61-year-old man was injured Sunday afternoon after he hit his head on a tree after falling while hiking on Mt. Chocorua in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, officials said.
John O’Donnell, of Lincoln, N.H., was hiking the Champney Falls trail with his wife when, shortly after departing for the summit of the mountain, he fell and hit his head around 12:45 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game wrote in a statement. O’Donnell’s wife called 9-11 and Fish and Game Conservation Officers were able to help the pair hike to the bottom of the trail.
O’Donnell and his wife arrived at the parking area at 4:45 p.m., the statement said. He was then taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway by his wife.
The extent of O’Donnell’s injuries and his current condition were not released in the statement.
