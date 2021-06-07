Northfield man, 35, killed in motorcycle crash Sunday night

A 35-year-old Northfield man was killed Sunday night, after his motorcycle crashed on Route 63, the second fatal motorcycle crash in as many days in the area, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

Police responded to the crash at 8:18 p.m. Sunday night after a driver traveling south pulled over to call 9-11 after coming upon the crash, said Laurie Loisel, a spokeswoman for Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan, in a statement. The driver waited for first responders to arrive at the scene after pulling over.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the statement said.