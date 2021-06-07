fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: Fenway Park hosts first of more than a dozen Boston Public Schools graduations

By Felicia Gans and Matthew J. Lee Globe Staff,Updated June 7, 2021, 1 hour ago
Patricia Lampron, the principal of Dr. William W. Henderson Inclusion Upper School, celebrates Angela Rose DiBella's graduation.
Patricia Lampron, the principal of Dr. William W. Henderson Inclusion Upper School, celebrates Angela Rose DiBella's graduation.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Fenway Park was home on Sunday to the first of 14 Boston Public Schools graduations set to be celebrated in the ballpark this month.

Students at the Dr. William W. Henderson Inclusion Upper School on Sunday sat in the stands as they were honored for their accomplishments. Later that day, Boston Latin Academy students graduated at the park.

Other Boston schools slated to have Fenway Park graduations this month are: Quincy Upper, Excel High School, TechBoston Academy, Another Course to College, Snowden International High School, English High School, Boston Green Academy, Fenway High School, O’Bryant School of Math and Science, Boston Latin School, Brighton High School, and Boston Arts Academy.

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement earlier this spring that when the organization learned that so many of the Boston Public Schools were looking to find adequate outdoor spaces to hold their commencement ceremonies, “we knew we could help.”

“After such a challenging year, this important milestone is one that should be celebrated, and we are pleased to be able to offer our venue to help these seniors celebrate their achievements,” he said.

Genessis Arauz celebrates after her graduation.
Genessis Arauz celebrates after her graduation.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff
Nini Besson gets her cap settled by teacher, Kristin O’Brien.
Nini Besson gets her cap settled by teacher, Kristin O’Brien.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff
Joshua Teixeira, the class valedictorian, on his way to give his graduation speech.
Joshua Teixeira, the class valedictorian, on his way to give his graduation speech.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff
Principal Patricia Lampron hugs graduate Carl Alleye.
Principal Patricia Lampron hugs graduate Carl Alleye.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff
Dr. William W. Henderson, for whom the school is named, addresses the graduates.
Dr. William W. Henderson, for whom the school is named, addresses the graduates.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff
Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, left, takes a selfie with principal Patricia Lampron.
Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, left, takes a selfie with principal Patricia Lampron.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff
Graduates and families celebrate their graduation at Fenway Park.
Graduates and families celebrate their graduation at Fenway Park.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

