Photos: Fenway Park hosts first of more than a dozen Boston Public Schools graduations

Fenway Park was home on Sunday to the first of 14 Boston Public Schools graduations set to be celebrated in the ballpark this month.

Students at the Dr. William W. Henderson Inclusion Upper School on Sunday sat in the stands as they were honored for their accomplishments. Later that day, Boston Latin Academy students graduated at the park.

Other Boston schools slated to have Fenway Park graduations this month are: Quincy Upper, Excel High School, TechBoston Academy, Another Course to College, Snowden International High School, English High School, Boston Green Academy, Fenway High School, O’Bryant School of Math and Science, Boston Latin School, Brighton High School, and Boston Arts Academy.