Police seek man suspected of attacking woman on trail in Marlborough

Authorities in Marlborough are asking for help identifying a man who attacked a 40-year-old woman and tried to undress her on the Assabet River Rail Trail in Monday morning, police said.
The woman was walking along the trail near the intersection of Fitchburg Street and Sasseville Way at 6:20 a.m. when the man approached her from behind, grabbed her around the neck, and pushed her onto the ground towards the shoulder of the trail, Marlborough police said in a statement.
The woman screamed, and she was able to break free from the man as he tried to pull off her clothing, police said. The man turned and ran in the opposite direction towards the Fitchburg Street intersection.
The woman used her cell phone to record the man on video as he fled, police said. He is described as a white male, between 30 and 40 years old, with brown hair, blue eyes, and a facial piercing. He was wearing loose-fitting brown cargo shorts and a blue flannel shirt, police said. He may have a tattoo or marking on the upper area of his left calf.
The woman suffered visible, though minor, injuries to her leg and mouth, police said.
Police asked anyone with with information about the incident to call them at 508) 485-1212.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.