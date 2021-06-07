Robert Kraft gets birthday surprise Bentley from friends including Meek Mill, Jay-Z

“Oh my God,” Kraft says in the video, slapping his forehead with both hands in an expression of shock. “That’s exactly what—”

A video posted Monday to Meek Mill’s Instagram account shows an astonished Kraft, who turned 80 on Saturday, expressing his gratitude for the hard-to-find Bentley convertible as he walks out of his home in a Patriots T-shirt alongside Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael G. Rubin.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft celebrated his 80th birthday in style recently when he received a highly sought-after luxury sports car from friends including rappers Meek Mill and Jay-Z.

Kraft then embraces Rubin and gives him a peck on the cheek.

The model of the car is not mentioned in the video, but the exterior design appears to match that of Bentley’s Continental GT Convertible, which has a base price of more than $222,000.

“This came from Meek, and Jay, and Will,” Rubin says, going on to list other friends who helped procure the bright blue convertible.

Kraft then asks, “How the fudge did you get it? Because we couldn’t get it.”

“We have resources,” Rubin assures him. “It’s been driving on a flatbed for a long time.”

As the men approach the car, along with a few other friends, Rubin hands Kraft a large, handmade birthday card that reads, “Happy 80th birthday,” on the front and inside says, “Except you look 40. And act 25!”

Kraft reads the card, chuckles, and embraces Rubin again.

