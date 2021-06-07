Short-term rental property owners not liable if someone is murdered during rental, SJC says

A property owner must “maintain his property in a reasonably safe condition to avoid foreseeable injury to all lawful visitors,’’ Chief Justice Kimberly Budd wrote for the court. “This duty generally does not extend to taking ‘affirmative steps to protect against dangerous or unlawful acts of third persons.’ "

The Supreme Judicial Court unanimously ruled that since short-term property owners are not legally in control of the homes, apartments or condos while a renter is on site, they cannot be held civilly responsible for harm caused by a third party during that time.

Short-term rental property owners are not responsible when someone is harmed - even murdered - during the period the renter is in control of the building and grounds, the state’s highest court ruled Monday.

The case stems from the still-unsolved murder of Keivan Heath who attended an event at the Lynnfield residence of Alexander Styller who used an Internet service to rent his 5,000 square foot home to Woody Victor during the 2016 Memorial Day Weekend, according to court records.

Victor, according to the SJC, informed Styller he was going to hold a college reunion, but instead hosted an advertised pay party that drew dozens of people who were still on hand when Heath was shot twice in the chest and left by himself lying on his back near the pool, the court said.

Heath’s mother, Sharon Heath-Latson, filed a wrongful death suit against Styller alleging he failed to meet his legal duty to ensure his property was safe for her son during the rental period.

“The question is whether the...plaintiff alleged facts demonstrating that the defendant had a duty to the decedent to protect him against harm from third parties,’' Budd wrote. “Aside from ensuring that the property was in a reasonably safe condition when he turned the premises over to [the renter] the defendant owed no additional duty of care to the decedent.”

The court rejected other arguments raised by the murdered man’s mother during the wrongful death litigation. The SJC said no information was developed alleging “that short-term rentals are correlated with an increase in violent crime.

And while Styller did rent the house out other times “no incidents of violence occurred during those rentals that would have put the defendant on notice of a risk of violence during Victor’s event,” Budd wrote.

In the ruling, the chief justice drew a sharp distinction between restaurant owners - who do have an existing duty of care to patrons - and short term rental properties.

“Aside from the fact that there is no allegation of any relationship between the defendant and the decedent other than the fact that the decedent was shot and killed on property owned by the defendant, perhaps the biggest difference between the relationship between a business establishment and its customers and the defendant’s relationship to the decedent is that the defendant had no control over the premises during the rental,” Budd wrote.

The court also explicitly said its decision does not protect short term property owners who have a legally defined “special relationship” with attendees or the renters.

“A duty to protect against harm caused by the conduct of a third person arises where there is a ‘special relationship’ between a defendant and a plaintiff such that the ‘defendant reasonably could foresee that he would be expected to take affirmative action to protect the plaintiff and could anticipate harm to the plaintiff from the failure to do so,’ " Budd wrote.

Heath’s murder, the large number of people who attended the event at Styller’s home led the town of Lynnfield to review its zoning rules and to explicitly ban short term rental properties in neighborhoods zoned for single family homes.

Styller challenged that ruling in court - he had rented it out more than 25 times between 2015 and 2017 - and in this instance, the SJC sided with the town. The court said zoning rules never allowed short term property rentals in single family home zones as Styller had hoped. (Styller has since sold the property, but the SJC said it would decide the issue nonetheless.)

“We conclude that the plaintiff’s use of the property for short-term rentals was not a permissible use under the town’s zoning bylaw, as it existed prior to its amendment in 2016,” Budd wrote for the court. “We conclude that it was not a specifically permitted principal use.”









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.