State Police trooper is arrested for domestic violence; relieved of duty

A State Police trooper was arrested on domestic violence charges in Wrentham Saturday, leading to his removal from active duty pending a suspension hearing later this week.
The name of the trooper was not released.
State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an statement that the trooper was arrested by Wrentham police Saturday for an “alleged domestic assault.”
“The Trooper, per Department order, is unable to assume the duties and responsibilities of the State Police until further notice,” he wrote.
Details of the incident were not immediately available. State law bans police departments from disclosing information about domestic violence arrests prior to the first court appearance of defendants.
Procopio said the trooper will face an duty statue hearing later this week and is under investigation by the department’s internal affairs unit.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in Wrentham District Court Monday.
