Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status

Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court that federal immigration law prohibits immigrants who entered the country unlawfully and have since received a temporary stay from seeking permanent resident status, known as a green card.

The ruling impacts thousands of immigrants who are allowed to stay in the country on a temporary basis for humanitarian reasons. Known as “temporary protected status,” or TPS, the designation shields recipients from deportation and allows them to work and attend college in the United States.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Monday that thousands of people who fled war and crisis in their home countries are ineligible to become permanent US residents if they entered the country illegally, disappointing many immigrants who have lived in the Boston area for years.

The case, which involved a couple from El Salvador who have lived in the United States since the 1990s, focused on whether people who entered the country illegally and were given humanitarian protections were ever formally “admitted” into the United States under immigration law. The court declared that they were not.

“The TPS program gives foreign nationals nonimmigrant status, but it does not admit them,” Kagan wrote. “So the conferral of TPS does not make an unlawful entrant” eligible for a green card.

Nationally, there are more than 400,000 immigrants from a dozen countries with temporary protected status, according to the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Coalition, although it is not known how many entered the country illegally. More than 17,000 live in Massachusetts, most migrating from El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, and Nepal, the group said. Another 400,000 people, mostly from Venezuela, could receive the designation in the coming year.

In its decision, the court said the TPS program, created in 1990, was never meant to be a path to citizenship. Instead, it was considered a provisional means of asylum for individuals whose lives would be jeopardized by returning to or remaining in their home country.

But advocates noted that many immigrants have been living in this country for decades under a temporary status.

“It’s sad to see the Supreme Court doing this,” said Patricia Montes, executive director of Centro Presente, an immigrant rights organization. “For more than 20 years, all these families have been essential workers, paying taxes, some of them are college students . . . they are part of the economy and our society. But here we have the Supreme Court saying, ‘You are not welcome.’”

Dr. Geralde Gabeau, who directs the Immigrant Family Services Institute, denounced the decision as “almost criminal.”

“So many [recipients] don’t even have a country anymore, they barely know the country they have left behind,” she said. “The U.S. is their country now.”

But supporters of stricter immigration laws praised the high court’s decision, which they said was expected.

“All the judges have dictionaries and they know the definition of temporary,” said Ira Mehlman of the Federation for American Immigration Reform. “It is pretty clear under the law that if you enter the country illegally, even if you’ve gotten TPS, it does not put you on the path to a green card.”

Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, a Boston advocacy group, said the decision, while disappointing, “does not deprive or strip any immigrants of their existing humanitarian protections.”

“And that is critical,” he added. “As long as people have access to TPS status, they will continue to be safe in the United States, and the court did not speak on the broader issues of TPS, which is a victory for immigrants.”

The ruling does not impact TPS holders who entered the country legally. But many said the ruling pointed to the need for a permanent legislative solution.

“Many of the people coming from Haiti came here legally . . . but at the end of the day, TPS is still temporary, and having a long-term solution like permanent residency is definitely what we’re aiming for,” said Kenny Azi, who runs a marketing firm in Brockton. Azi was given protected status in the United States after fleeing Haiti in 2010 in the wake of a devastating earthquake.

A Democratic-led Congress has taken up the issue. In March, the House of Representatives passed the American Dream and Promise Act, which would give children who were brought to the United States before this year legal status for 10 years, conditional on several factors. It would also grant green cards to TPS holders, regardless of how they entered the country.

The bill is currently awaiting a vote in the Senate, where its prospects are uncertain. Nevertheless, activists remain hopeful.

“With the Senate as narrowly contested as it is, there’s not really any margin for error,” said Daniel Pereira, a spokesman for the coalition. “But we hope to see some bipartisan support for the bill, and it’s certainly within the realm of possibility.”

President Biden has said he supports the change in the law. Last month, the Biden administration announced it would extend temporary protections for Haitian immigrants, which Azi called “a breath of fresh air.” Temporary status can last anywhere from six to 18 months and can be renewed if conditions in the home country remain poor or worsen.

“A lot of people were able to go to sleep that day with the hope of a better future,” he said. In light of the Supreme Court ruling, advocates also hope that Biden will renew temporary status for migrants from seven other countries whose protections are set to expire this fall.

“That’s the least that they can do,” Montes said. “It’s a step in the right direction, but what the Biden administration should be doing right now is pushing hard to make sure the Senate passes that legislation.”

José Palma, an immigrant from El Salvador who has lived in the United States for 20 years under temporary status, said a court ruling is expected this month on whether TPS will be extended for migrants from his country.

“We don’t want friendly messages, we want action,” he said, and “we are doing everything we can to let people know what’s happening and keep the government accountable.”

Material from the Associated Press was included in this report. Globe correspondent Jasper Goodman contributed to this report. Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.

