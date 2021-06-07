What is the effect of coastal stressors on oysters? This R.I. scientist is studying them

Jonathan Puritz, a biologist at the University of Rhode Island, recently received a $680,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to study how a combination of stressors could impact the development and population of eastern oysters. He will conduct a series of lab experiments and field studies along the East Coast.

Oysters along the East Coast, including in Narragansett Bay, experience a variety of stressors, including some that directly stem from pollution.

The Boston Globe’s weekly Ocean State Innovators column features a Q&A with Rhode Island innovators who are starting new businesses and nonprofits, conducting groundbreaking research, and reshaping the state’s economy. Send tips and suggestions to reporter Alexa Gagosz at alexa.gagosz@globe.com .

Advertisement

Oyster farmer Sam Dorval of Ferda Farms harvests oysters on the New Meadows River in Brunswick, Maine. Oysters from the farm are being used to establish a new population in New Hampshire. Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press

Q: What are some of the “stressors” that marine life can go through and how does it affect their life stages?

Puritz: Marine life experience both physical stressors (such as acidification and pollution) and biological stressors (such as predation and competition) throughout their entire life cycle. My lab researches a set of natural stressors that humans intensify: coastal acidification, low oxygen levels (hypoxia), and low salinity events, and we also research purely anthropogenic stressors, such as sewage effluent. Many marine organisms rely on small planktonic life stages, called larvae, to disperse across habitats and share genes across populations, and, generally speaking, early life-history stages such as larvae and small juveniles are more vulnerable to stressors than adults.

Q: What kinds of marine life are impacted by stressors in Rhode Island?

Puritz: All marine organisms experience multiple stressors every day. Speaking very broadly, organisms that are closer to shore (coasts and estuaries) experience more stressors that are directly and indirectly influenced by human populations. For example, nearly all ocean water is acidifying because of the absorption of excess carbon dioxide in the atmosphere (called ocean acidification), but coastal waters, especially near urban areas, can have much larger pulses of acidification because of nutrient inputs that supercharge normal biological activity (photosynthesis and respiration) to drive acidification.

Advertisement

This comes from the increase of carbon dioxide as a byproduct of the increased community respiration. Organisms that cannot move as adults, such as oysters, can be particularly impacted by coastal stressors because they simply cannot move away or avoid them.

Q: If these stressors are not addressed, what are the implications for marine life along the East Coast?

Puritz: Oysters are what are known as “ecosystem engineers.” They form oyster reefs that serve as essential habitat for many other organisms. They also provide “ecosystem services,” which are benefits that extend beyond their species and community. Oysters help clean water and oyster reefs help break waves and prevent shoreline erosion — these are ecosystem services. Recognizing these benefits, lots of resources are put into restoring oyster populations by repopulating coastal waters with adult oysters. However, if larvae and juveniles are not surviving coastal stressors to settle, these restored reefs will ultimately fail without continued restocking.

Q: Is there anything that everyday Rhode Islanders could do to help eliminate these stressors?

Puritz: Probably the most effective thing that people can do is to elect environmentally motivated politicians and city planners, and be willing to invest tax dollars into protecting the environment as well as research and innovation. Much of the change that’s needed is at the community, state, and national level.

However, I like to think of a quote from one of my favorite movies, “Finding Nemo,” for guidance on personal actions to help to reduce coastal stressors: “All drains lead to the ocean, kid.” This includes sewers and storm drains. The cleaning and personal care products that we use and the fertilizers and pesticides that treat our lawns all can potentially make their way into our bays and estuaries. Could you use less? Could you use something that’s biodegradable instead? These small choices can have an impact as well.

Advertisement

Q: How long do we have to address them?

Puritz: We’ve already dramatically reshaped the way coastal ecosystems look and function. It’s very difficult to say, but the sooner we act, the better.

An oyster ready for retail sale, right, next to a large adult oyster, also known as an "Uglie." Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Q: You recently received a $680,000 grant from the National Science Foundation. What will this money will be used for?

Puritz: We are combining laboratory experiments that expose oyster larvae and juveniles to different combinations of stressors. We will be looking at respiration, mortality, and how pools of larvae change genetically in response to multiple simultaneous stressors.

Our hope is to find portions of the genome responding to stressors and and to find particular stress-resistant genetic variants. Once we use the larval and juvenile experiments to survey the genome, we will begin taking samples of adult oysters from multiple different urbanized coastal waters, such as Narragansett Bay, Delaware Bay, and Chesapeake Bay. We will combine environmental water quality data with adult genome sequencing, looking at the fate of those lab-identified early life-history, stress-resistant variants. Combining those factors, we will help to understand how stressors are shaping the genome and evolution of this critical species.

Advertisement

The results will allow us to predict how oyster reefs will adapt to long-term climate change and human population growth, and how oyster hatcheries may be able to produce more resilient oysters for restoration and aquaculture. Funds will also be used to train several students and early-career researchers as well as bring results to the larger community via a website and symposium.

Q: How do you plan to take your research and make change?

Puritz: We will be developing a website that will share genomic information about resistant variants in a graphical, geo-referenced database. Think Google Maps for stress-resistant oyster variants. We will also be hosting a symposium that will bring together the public, aquaculture and shellfish hatchery industry, fisheries managers, restoration groups, and the scientific community.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.