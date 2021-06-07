A Texas bakery faced backlash for posting a picture of their Pride Month cookies. They were ‘overwhelmed’ by the support that followed

“More LOVE. Less hate,” Confections, the Lufkin, Texas bakery, posted on Facebook. “All lovers of cookies and happiness are welcome here.”

To mark the beginning of Pride Month, a Texas bakery posted a photo on social media last week of a sugary concoction to be sold at the store — rainbow heart cookies — in celebration of all their “LGBTQ friends.”

“Today has been hard. Really hard,” the post from the bakery last Thursday began.

Because of the picture of the rainbow heart cookies on the Facebook page, Confections both lost a significant amount of followers and received a “very hateful message” in which those responsible canceled a larger order of cookies that were already decorated for the following morning.

Advertisement

“My heart is heavy,” the bakery posted. “Honestly I never thought a post that literally said more love less hate would result in this kind of backlash to a very small business that is struggling to stay afloat and spread a little cheer through baked goods.”

But what soon followed the initial backlash — long lines that led to empty bakery shelves, inquiries about how to make donations to the store, and an outpouring of support from people nationwide — “overwhelmed” the owners, who said in a post that they were “astonished” at the “generosity of heart” directed their way.

When the bakery opened last Friday, customers began waiting in line to place orders, Confections wrote. A photo sent in by a customer showed dozens people waiting to enter the small white building around noon. Shortly after 3 p.m., the bakery posted another picture. They had sold out of everything — and were committed to having more rainbow cookies available for purchase.

Advertisement

One of the owners, who identified themselves as Dawn, wrote in a post on Saturday that all the attention their small business had received throughout the saga was “very humbling” and even made her nervous. The bakery has been open for more than a decade, but has “never seen quite anything like this.”

“We (my sister and co-owner Miranda and our fabulous baker Felicia) are just so humbled and grateful and moved by this outpouring of love,” Dawn wrote.

From the beginning, people had reached out asking if they could donate money to the shop, but the owners had declined. While they appreciated the gesture, the bakery wrote in a post, they could not take “y’all’s money like that.” Instead, those running the store had directed people interested in helping out to local animal rescues and shelters.

The desire to donate continued into the following week, prompting the bakery to write in a post on Monday that they were hoping to start a schedule after Father’s Day to work to accomplish that.

The same post was accompanied by a picture of rainbow bows.

“Thanks so much for all the kind words and outpouring of support,” Confections wrote.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.