Applaud Osaka’s courage

Re “Naomi Osaka takes a stand for Black women’s mental health” (Opinion, June 2): Naomi Osaka is a courageous example of someone who has been open about the need to take care of her psychological well-being. As an elite athlete, she has been a role model for hard work and activism. Less attention has been paid to the fact that, unfortunately, Osaka also has many risk factors that are associated with depression. These include being female, biracial, young, and perfectionistic. Finally, her struggles with social anxiety have also put her at greater risk for depression, and the co-occurrence of these conditions can be devastating. Osaka is even more deserving of our admiration now that she has shared her vulnerability. I hope her story will lead to greater awareness of the risks for depression and anxiety, especially for young people and their families.

Carol Landau