Assessing the risk of pesticides

The story “Towns to state: Halt pesticide spraying” (Page A1, June 1) reports that communities and public health agencies are considering stopping aerial spraying to control eastern equine encephalitis because certain PFAS (“forever chemicals”) have been detected in Anvil, the pesticide formulation used in the spray.

I am certainly no fan of PFAS compounds, but some perspective about their sources is needed before the presence of of PFAS in Anvil is the basis for such cessation. Unfortunately, PFAS compounds are seemingly everywhere, including in rain. The contribution from spraying of Anvil is less than one-millionth that of rain. Even if the spraying of Anvil is minimally effective and spraying saved “only” one life, or “only” one less person suffered from potentially lifelong and life-changing effects of EEE, in my opinion, those very real benefits far outweigh any benefits associated with reducing exposure to PFAS in Anvil when compared with other sources of PFAS exposure.