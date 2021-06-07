This independent once supported the GOP; no longer

Re “At ramparts of democracy” (Metro, June 3): I became an independent 50 years ago and have never missed a national or local opportunity to express my opinion at the ballot box. The right to vote is a foundational element of our democracy. We have never been perfect as a nation, but we have always strived to move forward toward the ideals expressed in the founding of our unique and special country. As an independent and (now retired) business executive, I usually voted for Republican candidates. GOP platforms and priorities were clearly expressed and grounded in a few core beliefs of small government, economic viability, and personal accountability. The current Republican Party is no longer a viable political entity; it has become a personality cult. I supported Charlie Baker and know he is a competent and principled individual in the tradition of a number of excellent GOP governors in Massachusetts.

Today, state GOP parties across our nation are undermining the essence of our democracy by false narratives on election integrity and restricting voting. This danger is pervasive and cancerous — the GOP is no longer supporting democracy and, as such, I can no longer support any GOP candidate. I hope Charlie Baker runs for another term — as an independent, not a GOP candidate.