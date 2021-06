There are plenty of important issues to deal with these days, but Renée Loth’s piece about our losing battle with proper use of the English language dealt with one that could be underestimated (“Losing battles with the language,” Opinion, June 4). I will add that, in my opinion, the game of Scrabble needs to be updated to reduce the letter K to 1 point from 5, to account for the cringe-worthy use of the word “like” that has attacked the language like a virus.

George Harlem

Acton