Britt Reid, ex-Chiefs assistant coach, pleads not guilty to critically injuring young girl in DUI accident

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded not guilty Monday to critically injuring a young girl in a crash, but the judge allowed him to resume driving with restrictions. The judge modified his bond during his arraignment to allow him to have a special interlock device installed that requires him to pass a breathalyzer test before his vehicle will start. Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid , was charged with driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury in April, two months after he hit two cars on an Interstate 435 entrance ramp near Arrowhead Stadium. The collision happened just days before the Chiefs played in the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida. One of the vehicles he hit had stalled because of a dead battery and the second was owned by a cousin who had arrived to help, according to charging documents. A child in one of the cars, 5-year-old Ariel Young , suffered a traumatic brain injury. A Kansas City police officer reported he could smell alcohol and Reid’s eyes were bloodshot and red, according to the documents. He was driving about 84 miles per hour shortly before the collision and had a blood alcohol level of 0.113 two hours after the crash, police said. The legal limit is 0.08. Reid, who underwent emergency surgery for a groin injury after the crash, was placed on administrative leave. The Chiefs then allowed his contract to expire, ending his employment with the team.

Christian Pulisic scored on a penalty kick for the US men’s national team in the 114th minute of a 3-2 victory over Mexico in the first CONCACAF Nations League final on Sunday night in Denver. Ethan Horvath, back in Colorado for the first time in three or four years, expected to watch the game from the bench and found himself saving Andrés Guardado’s penalty kick in the 124th minute. The US survived an extended 11 minutes of stoppage time following the second extra period and beat Mexico in a competitive match for the first time since 2013 following a stretch of three losses and a draw, gaining confidence ahead of the start of World Cup qualifying in September . . . . . . Germany warmed up for the European Championship with a 7-1 rout of Latvia in its last friendly game before the tournament. Kai Havertz was involved in three of Germany’s five first-half goals

Advertisement

Colleges

Alabama football coach Nick Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, has agreed to a three-year contract extension running through the 2029 season. The extension included $8.425 million in base salary and talent fee for the current contract year with annual raises of unspecified amounts. The 69-year-old Saban will receive an $800,000 “contract completion benefit” after each contract year from 2022-25. Saban said in statement he and his wife, Terry, “are pleased and happy to sign another contract extension that will keep us in Tuscaloosa through the end of our career. Our family calls Tuscaloosa and the state of Alabama home, it’s a place where our roots now run deep.” . . . Colorado starting quarterback Sam Noyer entered the transfer portal for a second time to close a career in Boulder that included three head coaches and a brief switch to safety. Noyer led the Buffaloes to a 4-2 record last season under first-year Buffaloes coach Karl Dorrell and a berth in the Alamo Bowl . . . Syracuse men’s lacrosse coach John Desko, 63, who built a Hall of Fame career as both a player and coach, announced his retirement in the wake of a disappointing 7-6 season that began with the Orange ranked second nationally and ended with a lopsided loss to Georgetown in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Desko, who took over in 1999 and compiled a record of 265-92, has been with the program for all 11 of its NCAA championships, five as head coach, and was a two-time national coach of the year and Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year five times. A successor has not been announced, but current Syracuse women’s lacrosse coach Gary Gait is expected to take over. . . . Mike Candrea is retiring after winning eight national championships and amassing more wins than any coach in college softball history during 36 years at Arizona. Candrea won 1,674 games — fourth-most in any sport — during a career that spanned four decades, leading the Wildcats to 24 Women’s College World Series appearances and 19 conference championships. He coached 50 All-Americans at Arizona and won gold and silver medals with Team USA. Arizona went 41-15 this season and was knocked out of the College World Series with losses to Florida State and Alabama . . . Landon Sims struck out four in three innings of scoreless relief for his ninth save, and No. 7 overall seed Mississippi State clinched its fifth straight trip to the super regionals with a 6-5 victory over Campbell. Mississippi State (43-15), which has won 10 straight NCAA regional games, will host Notre Dame this weekend.

Advertisement

Auto racing

Advertisement

Indy 500 champ Castroneves to race at Stafford, Conn.

Helio Castroneves had hoped his fourth Indianapolis 500 victory would lead to a seat this weekend at IndyCar’s doubleheader in Detroit, where he recorded his first career Indy car victory in 2000, but the Meyer Shank Racing team that fielded an entry for him at Indy has opted to stick to its original six-race plan for Castroneves and field just one car for driver Jack Harvey at the Detroit Grand Prix double header. Castroneves will instead make his debut Saturday night in Tony Stewart’s All-Star Superstar Racing Experience at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut as previously scheduled. His next scheduled IndyCar race is at Nashville in August. He’s also scheduled to drive for MSR on the Indianapolis road course, as well as at Portland, Laguna Seca and the season finale at Long Beach.

Advertisement

Miscellany

US Water Polo settles sexual abuse suit for $14m

Eleven female water polo players who accused their coach of sexual abuse will split nearly $14 million after settling a lawsuit against USA Water Polo and a California club. The athletes alleged that International Water Polo Club and the national governing organization for the sport failed to protect them from abuse by coach Bahram Hojreh from 2012 to 2017. “We have heard the plaintiffs’ testimony, and their allegations are heartbreaking,” Christopher Ramsey, CEO of USA Water Polo, said in a statement. “We hope that this allows them to begin a new chapter in their lives.” Hojreh, 45, has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of sexual abuse involving 10 victims, nine of whom were children at the time of the acts. The alleged crimes occurred during one-on-one coaching sessions, prosecutors said . . . USA Boxing, facing the prospect of sending its smallest contingent in 85 years to the Tokyo Olympics, added three professional fighters, including lightweight Keyshawn Davis, the top amateur prospect in recent years. Along with Davis, featherweight Duke Ragan and middleweight Troy Isley are getting spots in the Olympics. The move enabled USA Boxing to expand its roster from two to five male fighters, to go with the four women who already had been confirmed for Tokyo .

Advertisement



