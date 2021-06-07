Bruins can’t complete third-period comeback, pushed to brink with Game 5 loss to Islanders

They scored twice, but not three times, in the third period and dropped a 5-4 decision to the Islanders at TD Garden.

But after a Monday night full of missed calls, missed assignments and missed opportunities, that’s where they are.

The Bruins began, and ended, Game 5 with the fury of a team on the brink of elimination.

The visitors chased Tuukka Rask, who has been dealing with a lower back strain, after four goals and 16 shots. Boston’s penalty kill, one of the best in the NHL during the regular season, allowed three goals on four chances.

Rookie Jeremy Swayman, the 22-year-old first-year pro, got his first taste of playoff action and allowed a goal on his third shot against. The Bruins picked him up. After that 5-2 goal, by Brock Nelson at 1:59 of the third, the Bruins didn’t allow a shot on goal the rest of the way.

David Pastrnak cut the lead to two with a ripper of a slapshot, at 3:48 of the third. The Bruins gained momentum from their first successful penalty kill of the evening, after Patrice Bergeron dumped the puck over the glass, and pulled within one with 5:17 left in regulation.

David Krejci followed a Craig Smith shot, his putback trickling over the line to make it 5-4.

Playing 6 on 5 with Swayman off or most of the final two minutes, the Bruins got close. But the Islanders locked it down, and they are a Wednesday win away from advancing, and sending the Bruins home for the summer.

Swayman, who stopped 2 of 3 shots, was saddled with his first playoff loss.

Observations from the game:

▪ Pastrnak wasn’t able to erase his missed empty-netter by the end of Game 4, but he wasted no time in Game 5. Pastrnak’s first shot was a crackling one-timer from the left circle that went far side high on Semyon Varlamov, putting the Bruins up, 1-0, at 1:25. Credit Brad Marchand with a dogged forecheck to keep the play alive.

▪ That was part of a ferocious, no-passengers first for the Bruins. They dominated the opening period, firing 25 pucks at Varlamov and landing 11 on goal. The Bergeron line had nine shot attempts and allowed one in the first. Marchand even threw a crunching hip check on Adam Pelech.

▪ Yet for all the Bruins’ hard work, they left for intermission squared up, 1-1. On the penalty kill, the Bruins gave Mathew Barzal too much space, the red-hot Islanders star walking in off the right wall and sniping one near-side over Rask’s glove with 1:11 remaining in the first. Barzal, without a goal in his first eight playoff games, has goals in three straight.

▪ The Islanders benefited from a makeup call there. Referees Francis Charron and Francois St. Laurent called Sean Kuraly for some light stickwork on Noah Dobson — it looked like stick-on-stick, rather than stick-on-hands — a few minutes after Nick Ritchie caught Scott Mayfield with a forearm while the Islanders defenseman was on his knees. Mayfield went down as if hit with a cannonball, then got up and screamed at the nearest man in stripes. He did not miss a shift.

▪ The Islanders pulled ahead, 4-2, by going 3 for 3 on the power play, needing only four shots to score three times and taking advantage of some weak clearing attempts and bad bounces. They went up, 2-1, after Kyle Palmieri slipped free from Connor Clifton and jammed home his sixth goal in 11 playoff games. The puck clanked off both of Clifton’s skates in front.

▪ At 7:27 of the second, Marchand tied the game, 2-2, with a spectacular effort. Moments after Pastrnak’s shot glanced off the crossbar, he and Marchand reloaded and the latter dragged the puck around Ryan Pulock, cut back across the crease and slipped it around Varlamov’s pad to tie the score. Scintillating stuff from No. 63.

▪ But the resilient visitors went up 3-2, after counterattacking several minutes of Bruins pressure. Mike Reilly left Josh Bailey alone in front, and he deposited the puck upstairs at 14:30 of the second. Bruins fans were hollering about missed high sticks on Smith and Bergeron.

▪ Some 48 seconds later, the Islanders went to the power play after Chris Wagner’s (wholly legitimate) high stick. They took advantage of a passing lane opened when Jarred Tinordi broke his stick, and Charlie Coyle handed over his. Jordan Eberle took a Barzal feed and picked a corner at 16:38. Two-goal lead, three PPGs on four shots.

▪ Barry Trotz’s gamesmanship seemed to work, too. Bergeron was tossed from the faceoff circle on the first draw he took, in the offensive zone. He showed his frustration by dropping Pulock on the forecheck. Krejci tossed twice in the opening 40 minutes. The Bruins lost all three draws. The visitors won 12 of 18 draws in the first, but the Bruins flipped that — winning 12 of 16 — in the second.

-- The Bruins entered the third with 50 seconds of power play time, after Clifton drew a slash. It was the ninth penalty drawn this series by the Bruins, compared with 14 on the Islanders side.

▪ Curtis Lazar, who limped off favoring his left leg on his first shift of the second, did not return for the third. Lazar, who collided with Pelech along the boards, had a strong game as part of a Bruins bottom six that came to play.

▪ Jeremy Lauzon departed for the dressing room after a Cal Clutterbuck shot stung him in the leg. He didn’t miss a shift.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.