EMass boys’ lacrosse: North Andover’s John Drew headlines Players of the Week

Ryan Collins, Southeastern — The senior scored five of his team’s seven goals in their lone contest of the week, a 7-3 win for the Hawks over Cape Cod Tech in Harwich.
Calvin Desmarais, Dracut — The senior goalie was immense with 17 saves in an 11-7 win at Central Catholic last Monday, then stopped four shots in an 11-1 win over Tewksbury on Saturday to help the Middies clinch their second consecutive Merrimack Valley Conference II title.
John Drew, North Andover — In back-to-back wins over neighboring Andover, the senior goalie stonewalled the Golden Warriors with a combined 28 saves in 8-7 and 7-4 wins for the Scarlet Knights.
Stefano Fabiano, Bishop Fenwick — In his first action of the season after suffering a hand injury during the Fall II football season, the senior captain combined for seven goals with eight assists in wins over Archbishop Williams (13-8) and Swampscott (13-6).
Conor Noone, Foxborough — The sophomore attack logged six goals and six assists over two wins against North Attleborough on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Ryan Portalla, Newburyport — The junior netminder turned aside 10 of the 13 shots he faced Friday in an 11-3 win for the Clippers over Pentucket, their lone game of the week.
Carter Rice, BC High — The Syracuse-bound midfielder handed out four assists before netting the winner in an 8-7 overtime thriller against St. John’s Prep on Friday. The next day, Rice tallied three goals with an assist in a 14-13 loss to 2019 state champion Lincoln-Sudbury.
Luke Tranter, Lincoln-Sudbury — A weeklong layoff didn’t hurt the uber-talented FOGO for the top-ranked Warriors, who won 24 of his 27 attempts at the faceoff X in his team’s 14-13 road win over No. 6 BC High on Saturday.