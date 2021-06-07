EMass boys’ lacrosse: North Andover’s John Drew headlines Players of the Week

Ryan Collins, Southeastern — The senior scored five of his team’s seven goals in their lone contest of the week, a 7-3 win for the Hawks over Cape Cod Tech in Harwich.

Calvin Desmarais, Dracut — The senior goalie was immense with 17 saves in an 11-7 win at Central Catholic last Monday, then stopped four shots in an 11-1 win over Tewksbury on Saturday to help the Middies clinch their second consecutive Merrimack Valley Conference II title.

John Drew, North Andover — In back-to-back wins over neighboring Andover, the senior goalie stonewalled the Golden Warriors with a combined 28 saves in 8-7 and 7-4 wins for the Scarlet Knights.