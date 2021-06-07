Game 60: Marlins at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox return to Fenway on a four-game winning streak after sweeping the Yankees this weekend. They’ll face the Marlins, who defeated the Pirates Sunday to snap an eight-game losing streak.
Today’s game is a makeup of the rainout on May 30, with an earlier starting time. The Marlins head back to Miami to face the Rockies on Tuesday.
Nick Pivetta will get the start for the Sox tonight.
Lineups
MARLINS (25-33): TBA
Pitching: RHP Pablo López (1-3, 2.82 ERA)
RED SOX (36-23): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (6-1, 3.77 ERA)
Time: 5:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Marlins vs. Pivetta: Aguilar 0-1, Alfaro 1-2, Berti 1-4, Brinson 1-9, Cooper 0-1, Dickerson 4-7, Duvall 2-7, Díaz 0-2, León 2-4, Marte 2-6, Sierra 2-3.
Red Sox vs. López: Has not faced any Boston batters.
Stat of the day: The Red Sox are a season-high 13 games over .500.
Notes: J.D. Martinez is questionable after jamming his left wrist while diving back into first base on Friday. He missed the next two games … Pivetta is 2-4 with a 5.36 ERA in 11 career appearances against the Marlins, including eight starts. He is 8-1 with a 3.49 ERA in 13 starts since joining the Red Sox last season … Lopez has six quality starts in 12 tries this year. The Marlins are 5-7 when he pitches.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.