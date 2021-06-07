Islanders coach Barry Trotz tries to put Patrice Bergeron on the spot with faceoff comments

Pageau won the draw anyway. By the end of the game Saturday night, Pageau had beaten Bergeron on 9 of 16 faceoffs (56 percent). After Bergeron had another subpar night at the dot (10 of 24, or 42 percent), Islanders coach Barry Trotz pressed the advantage.

Pageau straightened from his half-crouch, extending his palm in protest about Bergeron encroaching over the red line. After referee Chris Lee admonished him, Bergeron retreated slightly. But when Lee dropped the puck, Bergeron leaned so far forward that the Spoked-B on his jersey was hovering over the center-ice dot.

To begin Game 4 against the Islanders, Patrice Bergeron slid into position at center ice. He placed the blade of his stick on the ice, as the visiting center is supposed to. His opponent in the faceoff circle, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, looked down and saw the top of Bergeron’s helmet.

Advertisement

“I think Bergy’s been a really good faceoff guy, one of the best,” Trotz said Sunday. “I think [Pageau and his fellow Islanders centers] all study what he does. The biggest thing with Bergy — and, really, linesmen can control this — is he doesn’t like to get his stick down. He has to come to a stop, and then you have a fair fight.

“He’s a veteran guy who knows how to cheat on the faceoffs. I’m relying on our very capable officiating crew and linesmen to make sure that the cheating doesn’t go on, because he’s good at it.

“All the veteran guys are. He’s not the only one, trust me. But he’s very good, he’s very capable, and he’s been a top centerman and faceoff guy for a long time.”

Everywhere but center ice, the defending player (i.e., the one with his back to the net) must get his stick down first, “followed immediately,” the rule states, by the attacking player. At center ice, the visiting player’s stick goes down first.

Advertisement

This is not always enforced. A video review of Bergeron’s faceoffs in this series shows that, occasionally, neither center puts his stick on the ice for the draw.

Trotz’s gamesmanship may or may not help the Islanders, but they are already doing well against Bergeron. The Bruins captain on Sunday was named a finalist for the Selke Trophy, as the NHL’s best defensive forward, for the 10th year in a row. Many voters (including this writer) consider faceoff prowess a plus. Bergeron’s league-best 62.2 percent success rate in the regular season will help his candidacy. Entering Game 5 Monday night, he was at 38.1 percent (24 for 63) over the last three games.

This isn’t necessarily a sign of a player losing his touch. Winning a faceoff often takes all three forwards. A center might get a piece of the puck, while wingers battle each other for the glimmer of space it sometimes takes to gain control. Bergeron rarely loses a draw cleanly.

Yet in Game 4, he lost all five faceoffs he took in the offensive zone: four of them against Pageau, one of them against Casey Cizikas. He went 4 for 10 in the defensive zone, all four of his wins coming on seven draws against Pageau. He was 6 for 9 in the neutral zone, going 3 for 5 against Pageau.

Advertisement

It added up to a 10-for-24 night (42 percent), including 7 for 16 against Pageau (44 percent).

Bergeron said he wasn’t worried about Trotz’s comments.

“He said it was a veteran play,” Bergeron said. “I think it’s a veteran play by him as a coach to go into the media to talk and try to get the linesmen and the officiating to think about it.”

Bergeron has seen this before.

Asked whether such lobbying has an effect, he said, “I’m not sure. You’re trying to put the word out there and see what happens. For me, as a player, I’m going to play my game and worry about what I can control and what I can do to help my team win. That’s all I can really do.”

As for the Selke finalist nod, Bergeron deferred.

“I think it’s a compliment to my teammates, to be honest with you,” he said. “Obviously a great honor, not going to lie. That being said, I think it goes with how we’ve performed as a team and how my teammates have helped me throughout the year.”

…

A day after noting that his third line “didn’t generate anything,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy made one lineup change for Game 5. Jake DeBrusk took a seat. Karson Kuhlman drew in as the No. 3 right wing.

Kuhlman, who last played in Game 2, was expected to bring energy, pace, forechecking, and secondary offense. In his most recent game, Kuhlman won a puck battle and recorded an assist on Charlie Coyle’s opening goal.

Advertisement

In Game 4, DeBrusk was partly at fault for Mathew Barzal’s go-ahead goal in the third period, losing his check as the Islanders star got free to swat a loose puck past Tuukka Rask. That was after DeBrusk played just three shifts in the second period.

Before puck drop of Game 5, Cassidy said he didn’t want to be overly critical of his bottom six, noting they’ve largely done a “solid” job.

“The other night,” he said, “we all needed to be better.

“We’re not going to overanalyze Game 4 and tear down what we did the first three games. We’re going to try to park some of those things, expect to have more energy back home, and get back to the level we need to.”

…

Bruins defensemen Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller, both recovering from suspected concussions, skated on their own after the morning session. Cassidy left open the possibility that either could return for Game 6 … Islanders winger Oliver Wahlstrom (lower body), who missed two weeks, participated in the morning skate … Islanders captain Anders Lee, who had right ACL surgery in March, hit the ice at TD Garden for a light workout. Lee will not play this postseason, but looks to be on track for a training camp return.

…

The NHL announced three finalists for the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, given to an individual who uses hockey to help their “community, culture or society.” Renee Hess (founder of the Black Girl Hockey Club), Kevin Hodgson (executive director of HEROS), or Howard Smith (co-founder of Pittsburgh I.C.E.) will be chosen by a fan vote and weighted votes from O’Ree, the NHL, and sponsor MassMutual. Fans can vote at NHL.com/OReeAward.

Advertisement

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.