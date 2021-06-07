Kelsey White powers King Philip softball past Hockomock League foe Taunton

“Kelsey’s dominant for us,” Taunton coach Carrie Consalvi said. “She did a great job on the mound, she’s always going to keep us in games and then it’s up to us to support her behind her.”

The Villanova-bound senior fanned 13 King Philip hitters and allowed just two hits in a 4-0 win for the top-ranked Taunton softball team Monday night.

TAUNTON — In the long awaited matchup between the top two teams in the Hockomock League, Kelsey White was overpowering.

The Tigers only managed six hits off King Philip starter Jordan Bennett but they were timely ones. In the bottom of the first inning, sophomore Kyleah Plumb dropped a bunt to get to first base before Bryant-bound senior McKenzie McAloon, the team’s cleanup hitter, smacked a home run to right field for a 2-0 lead.

Advertisement

In the third inning, leadoff hitter Angie Lynch singled before senior Hanna Aldrich crushed a two-run homer to left — her program-record 11th of the season — for a 4-0 cushion.

“Ten had kind of been sitting there but that was a rocket,” said Consalvi. “You could just see the weight come off her chest. I’m so happy for her and it’s so well deserved.”

The win puts the Tigers (12-0) in control of their own destiny for the Kelley-Rex crown. The seventh-ranked Warriors (12-1) will host Taunton tomorrow at 7 p.m. at the Plainville Athletic League Complex. Taunton travels to Milford on Wednesday for a make-up game. The Tigers need to win out to secure sole possession of the league title but will share possession with King Philip with a loss.

“We definitely need to bring more energy because our energy was down a little bit today,” said White. “We want to have that Kelley-Rex title so tomorrow we really need to bring it, they’re going to be hunting for it too.”

Advertisement

Disappointed with the loss, KP coach Kate Fallon-Comeau found a little bit of solace in just two long balls doing them in.

“I knew we were going to struggle at the plate not having seen this caliber of a pitcher all season long,” said Fallon-Comeau. “It’s very hard to prepare for a pitching machine with a 37-year-old pitching arm.”