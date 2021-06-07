Line matchups can get you only so far in a series like Bruins-Islanders

Exhibit A for Boston fans: In the 2019 Cup Final, Bruins vs. Blues, the series stood at 2-2 and the Blues trimmed the Bruins, 2-1, in Game 5. We know the rest of that story, ending in the Black-and-Gold’s heartache loss (4-1) in Game 7 on Garden ice.

With a seven-game playoff series knotted after four games, Game 5 typically proves pivotal for the winning team. Throughout Stanley Cup play, the team to break the 2-2 deadlock and take the advantage has gone on to clinch the series a whopping 78.8 percent of the time (215 out of 273 series).

Advertisement

The Bruins were back on Causeway Street Monday night for Game 5 of Round 2 in their seven-gamer vs. the Islanders, New York fresh from squaring it, 2-2, with Saturday’s 4-1 win on the island.

The slight edge on the Bruins’ side was their right to “last change,” allowing coach Bruce Cassidy, in theory, to come up with more favorable line matchups for faceoffs.

“We’re at home, so I’ll be more aware of them, for sure,” said Cassidy, who during the regular season typically doesn’t overly concern himself regarding line matchups. “As long as it doesn’t take us out of the rhythm of our game, how we want to use our top two lines in certain situations.”

After four games, noted Cassidy, most of the mysteries — if there were any to begin with in the video age — had shaken out of the series. The clubs went into Game 5 (matchup No. 13 between them since mid-January) with intimate knowledge of one another in terms of line combinations, strengths, weaknesses, and overall tendencies.

“Sometimes that will change game-to-game, too,” said Cassidy. “We saw [Mathew] Barzal more active in Games 3-4 than in 1-2, so that’s something we’re aware of.”

Advertisement

A near-nonfactor in Games 1-2, and throughout much of the Round 1 matchup vs the Penguins, the speedy, clever Barzal began to strut his stuff in the two recent games on the island. He potted New York’s lone goal in the 2-1 OT loss in Game 3, then followed with 1-1—2 in Game 4, his third-period artful tip of a Scott Mayfield shot proving to be the game-winner.

The right of last change in Game 5 would allow Cassidy, if so desired, to roll out the trio he felt best equipped to put the squeeze on Barzal. The danger there, of course, was that it could lead to easier ice for the Brock Nelson line, which was the Islanders’ most effective combo in squeezing by the Penguins in a series that went six games.

For the record: The Penguins and Islanders were knotted, 2-2, after four games, and the Islanders won Game 5 in double OT en route to closing it two nights later in Game 6.

Asked Monday morning how much of his attention would be on matchups, Cassidy said, “I don’t know if it’s acutely aware, but certainly mindful of what people are doing — especially in the immediate past against us more than, say, maybe what they did against Pittsburgh and us during the regular season.”

Patrice Bergeron, perennially among the league’s dominant faceoff artists, uncharacteristically struggled at the dot in Games 2-4. Islanders coach Barry Trotz used an array of centermen for drops vs. Bergeron, employing a successful “committee” approach that saw his pivots win 39 of 63 faceoffs (62 percent) against the Bruins’ No. 1 pivot.

Advertisement

One of Cassidy’s unstated aims going into Game 5 had to be finding his stalwart faceoff man some easier draws. Not easy to do when the other side takes a committee approach.

A win at the dot leads to puck possession, and ideally, control of play and a greater chance of creating offense. That is why Trotz over the weekend, no doubt in an attempt at gamesmanship, lauded Bergeron as “a veteran guy who knows how to cheat on faceoffs.”

Bergeron, said Trotz, prefers not to lower his stick fully on the ice for drops, as required, a way of reminding the linesmen who have the power to toss non-conforming faceoff men out of the circle.

“He said it was a veteran play,” said the ever-stoic Bergeron, asked Monday morning about Trotz’s remarks. “I think it’s a veteran play by him as a coach to go into the media to talk and try to get the linesmen and the officiating to think about it.”

New York centers Travis Zajac, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and Nelson, said Trotz, all intently studied Bergeron’s faceoff style. Heading into Game 5, it looked as though they’d learned from the master.

All pregame planning — be it line matching, favorable faceoff matchups, net-front strategy, best shutdown defensive pairings — all of it can get wiped from a coach’s whiteboard as soon as the first puck goes in the net. All the analysis and strategy, as the series draws closer to a conclusion, can be subordinate to the sheer desire of one team to move on to the next round.

Advertisement

“Yes, matchups are important,” said Cassidy. “I think [the Islanders] have a bit of our mentality — or we have one another’s mentality — in terms of the players we put on the ice.”

In short, do your job, no matter what the pairings are, no matter if you’re the fourth-line plugger out there against the other squad’s premier attack line.

“You’re out there,” Cassidy said. “Outplay the guy across from you, trust in the system, trust in your teammates. And when you have a chance in those one-one-one puck battles, races, you have to be better than that guy, whoever it is.”

Technical adjustments are always there, reminded Cassidy, but calculations and strategy are just part of the mosaic.

“The deeper you get now, it’s probably the will of the players to win,” he said, “that probably shines through in the end.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.