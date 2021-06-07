MLB responds to All-Star Game lawsuit, calls it ‘political theatrics’

“JCN has been vocal in opposing MLB’s decision, but that does not give it a basis for federal civil rights claims,” lawyers for MLB wrote in Monday’s filing. “Moreover, despite its claims of exigency, JCN spent the last two months putting up billboards in Times Square and running inflammatory advertisements in The New York Times. When its publicity campaign had no effect, JCN decided to sue, but this Court’s time should not be wasted on political theatrics.”

The lawsuit, filed last week in federal court in New York by the organization Job Creators Network (JCN), seeks an injunction returning the game to Truist Park and/or hefty monetary damages. MLB announced in early April that the game would be relocated to Denver in response to Georgia’s new voting law.

ATLANTA - Major League Baseball responded in a court filing Monday to a lawsuit over the move of next month’s All-Star Game out of Atlanta, calling the litigation “the latest step in (a) publicity campaign” by “a conservative advocacy group.”

A hearing is scheduled Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on JCN’s demand for an injunction.

“There is no emergency that justifies the extraordinary relief JCN seeks,” MLB argued.

MLB also argued that Job Creators Network lacks standing to seek an injunction and, even if it had standing, cannot meet its burden of demonstrating a “clear” or “substantial” likelihood of prevailing on the merits of the case, “because all of its claims are legally defective.”

The lawsuit, which seeks $100 million in damages to Georgia small businesses, plus $1 billion in punitive damages, names MLB, Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred, the MLB Players Association and MLBPA executive director Tony Clark as defendants.

Blue Jays extending stay in Buffalo through July 21

The Toronto Blue Jays will be extending their stay at their adopted home in Buffalo, New York, through July 21.

The team previously was committed to playing in Buffalo through July 4.

The extension comes as the Blue Jays on Monday announced the release of their next batch of tickets for sale this week. The team is making tickets available for a 10-game homestand from June 24 to July 4 as well as a six-game homestand — a pair of three-game series against Texas and Boston — immediately following the All-Star break.

The Blue Jays are back at their Triple-A affiliate’s home in Buffalo for a second season after being prevented from playing home games in Toronto because of Canadian border restrictions caused by coronavirus pandemic. Toronto spent the first two months of this season at its spring training facility in Dunedin, Florida, before relocating to Buffalo last week.

Team President Mark Shapiro hasn’t ruled out the possibility of the Blue Jays returning to Toronto this season while cautioning the decision would hinge on whether Canada relaxes border restrictions.

The Canadian border is closed to nonessential travel, and anyone allowed entry is required to isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

On Sunday, Canadian health officials provided the NHL an exemption in allowing cross-border travel for teams in the Stanley Cup playoff semifinals.

When in Canada, teams will be required to stay in a bubble and be tested daily for COVID-19, similar to the tight restrictions that allowed the NHL to complete its playoffs in two hub cities last year. Teams will be assigned designated hotels and have no interaction with the public.