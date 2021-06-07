Monomoy’s Jennie Grogan defends Cape & Islands girls’ golf individual title with a record round

Although her entire freshman season was canceled due to COVID-19, her game is still very sharp.

Two years have passed since Monomoy’s Jennie Grogan put the Cape & Islands League on notice after winning the league’s girls’ golf individual title as an eighth grader in 2019.

Monomoy sophomore Jennie Grogan defended her Cape & Islands League girls' individual title after she finished 3-under par with a 57 to set a new women's course record at Kings Way Golf Club in Yarmouth Port. Grogan won the 2019 title as an eighth grader.

Now a sophomore, Grogan defended her Cape & Islands League individual crown with one of her best performances yet. She set a new women’s course record at Kings Way Golf Club in Yarmouth Port after shooting a 3-under-par 57 to pace the field at Monday’s league championship.

“This is the first course that I’ve had the record, so that’s really awesome,” said Grogan. “It was good. I made a lot of putts for birdies, so that was nice because I don’t usually make that many birdies.”

Grogan finished with five birdies to outlast Sandwich sophomore Emma Abramson (65). Abramson also was the runner-up when Grogan shot a 7-over 67 to win the 2019 title at Kings Way.

“It started out a little rough —5-over through five —but then I played even for the next 13,” said Abramson, who played for the 10-0 Sandwich boys’ team last fall. “I was happy to come back.”

Sturgis West freshman Mya Murphy (66) finished third while Cape Cod Academy freshman Bella Scioletti (73) and Monomoy senior Jane Howard (75) rounded out the top five.

Grogan will lead the Sharks into the Division 1 South tournament June 21 at at Ridder Farm Golf Course in East Bridgewater. She’s been the team’s engine thus far, guiding the squad to the league’s regular-season title after posting an 8-0 mark.

“It’s funny because she’s so small in a lot of ways,” Monomoy coach John Anderson said. “But when any of the girls see her on the first tee, she just crushes it. Her club speed and form is top-notch and she’s a wonderful person. She’s just constantly working. Every weekend she puts in the extra time.”

While Monomoy and other girls’ teams that compete in the spring season will compete in the sectional, Abraham will not. In the MIAA’s first postseason since the winter of 2020, there are no individual tournaments, just team competition.

“It’s very disappointing because last year we missed out and then this year, so that’s two years that we are missing out,” Abramson said.

“I know that the MIAA made the decision in March when there was still COVID. A lot has changed since then, but they are not adapting. Football played in February and March, and wrestling and track both happened. (Wrestling and track) are individual sports so it makes no sense that 20 girls can’t go out and play golf.”

Baseball

Milton 10, Framingham 0 — Charlie Walker earned the win on the mound for the No. 9 Wildcats (12-2) with 10 strikeouts in just 4⅓ innings of work. Jimmy Fallon led Milton’s offense, going 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs, and Ryan Dexter added three RBIs.

Apponequet 8, Somerset Berkley 3 — Connor Johnson kept the Blue Raiders scoreless over three innings of relief and struck out five visiting batters. Justyn Machie (3 hits) provided run support with a three-run home run for the Lakers (5-2) as they won the South Coast Conference clash.

Concord-Carlisle 13, Newton South 0 — Michael Soares belted a home run and scored three runs as the Patriots (4-6) shut out their Dual County League rival. Blake Newcomb, Liam Harrington, Anson Rodgers, and Soares all had two hits.

Dighton-Rehoboth 5, Old Rochester 1 — Senior righthander Jameson Hughes tossed a complete game, allowing just four hits in the South Coast Conference win for the Falcons (6-2).

Duxbury 8, Marshfield 6 — In the 11th inning, Nick Ayres launched a walkoff homer over the right-center field fence to advance the Green Dragons (6-6) to the third round of the Patriot Cup.

Hanover 9, Pembroke 0 — Junior Evan Hebblethwaite (5 innings pitched, 10 strikeouts) picked up his third win of the year in the Patriot League shutout. Junior Carter Zielinski (3 for 4) plated two runs for the Hawks (6-6).

Hingham 14, Silver Lake 4 — Silver Lake scored two in the first inning of the Patriot Cup matchup, and with runners on second and third, Patrick Petrillo made a diving catch in right field to end the inning.

In the bottom of the first, Mike Rizzo launched a two-run homer to take a 3-2 lead, and the Harbormen (8-5) never looked back. Petrillo finished with two doubles and an RBI, and John Volpe went 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs.

Medfield 5, Hopkinton 1 — Junior righthander Thomas Shurtleff went six innings with 13 strikeouts, two hits, and one earned run in the Tri-Valley League win for the Warriors (13-1). Seniors Sam Palmer and Sam Kornet, as well as junior Brett Nickerson each had two hits and two RBIs apiece.

Medway 13, Millis 4 — Senior left fielder Nick Der Garabedian homered twice, driving in four runs and sophomore center fielder Luke Frauton connected for a grand slam for the Mustangs (2-11) in a Tri-Valley League road win over the Mohawks.

St. Mary’s 2, Bishop Fenwick 1 — Senior Terence Moynihan reached base on a double and scored the winning run after an error by their Catholic Conference opponent, helping the Spartans (11-5) pick up their fifth-straight win.

Wellesley 12, Needham 2 — Kyle McCausland (3-for-4, 3 RBIs), Tate Bannish (2-for-3, 2 RBIs), Connor O’Neil (2-for-3, 2 RBIs), and Matt Lussier (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) powered the second-ranked Raiders (13-1) in the first round of the Bay State Conference tournament.

Xaverian 14, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 3 — Seniors Henry Fleckner (2-for-3, 2 RBIs) and John Connolly (2 hits, 3 RBIs) led the top-ranked Hawks (10-1) to the nonleague win.

Oliver Ames 3, Stoughton 2 — The Tigers (8-5) held off a seventh-inning comeback from the Black Knights after the visitors loaded the bases in the final frame. Nate Fulford (1 for 3) scored a run, plated another, and pitched an inning in relief for the hosts.

Lowell 7, Methuen 1 — Adam Betty struck out six batters over four innings for the Red Raiders (7-5), and Luke Descheneaux tossed two innings of scoreless relief in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Boys’ lacrosse

Central Catholic 17, Haverhill 3 — Hunter DeLonais and Sean Gray scored three goals apiece and Easton Morse had two goals and five assists for the Raiders (5-6) in a Merrimack Valley Conference road win over the Hillies.

Mashpee 17, Sturgis East 6 — Caeser Hendricks paced the Falcons with six goals and Jack Howard added six goals with three assists.

Nauset 11, Nantucket 3 — Freshman Payton Kender won 17 of his 18 attempts on the faceoff-X and sophomore Andrew Berardi scored four goals for the Warriors (6-3) in a Cape & Islands win over the Whalers in North Eastham.

Girls’ lacrosse

Barnstable 13, Martha’s Vineyard 4 — Kathleen Hanson turned aside 12 of the 13 shots she faced for the Red Hawks (8-1), who clinched at least a share of the Cape & Islands Atlantic title with a win over the Vineyarders in Hyannis.

Bourne 14, Dighton-Rehoboth 9 — Caliegh Wrighter led the Canalwomen (3-2) with a career-high 20 saves to earn a South Coast Conference win.

Chelmsford 18, Lowell 7 — Senior captains Kate Krueger (4 goals, 2 assists, 8 draw controls) and Sofia D’Agostino (3 goals, 3 assists) led the way for the undefeated Lions (11-0) in a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Marblehead 16, Gloucester 0 — Gigi Lobardi (2 goals), Abby Kalinowski (3 goals, 1 assist), Hadley Wales (3 goals, 3 assists), Maddie Erskine (3 goals, 2 assists) and Molly Forbes (3 goals, 2 assists) all recorded multi-point games for the Magicians (7-3) in the Northeastern Conference win.

Medfield 20, Holliston 4 — Freshman Finch Sullivan led the Warriors (9-3) with four goals in the Tri-Valley League win. Erin Sullivan, Kathryn Blake, and Alex Blake all recorded three goals each, and Kelly Blake added two goals and five assists.

Needham 13, Concord-Carlisle 10 — The No. 18 Rockets (7-4) stopped No. 15 Concord-Carlisle (6-3) thanks to multi-point efforts from Grace Kelley (5 goals, 4 assists) and Kenzie Kelly (1 goal, 1 assist). Twin sisters Maddy Foster (3 goals, 5 assists) and Cammy Foster (12 saves) were also instrumental in the non-conference win for Needham.

North Andover 17, Methuen 7 — Eight different players recorded multi-point nights for the Scarlet Knights (9-2), led by Michaela Downer (4 goals, 3 assists), Lexi Swartz (3 goals, 2 assists), and Ainsley Dion (4 goals) for a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Softball

Lowell 3, Methuen 0 — Junior Giana LaCedra registered her third 20-plus strikeout game of the spring in firing her second no-hitter of 2021 as the fourth-ranked Red Raiders (11-1) blanked the visiting Rangers in a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

A passed ball in a strikeout prevented a perfect game for LaCedra, who in her previous outing on Thursday night, fanned 23 in a 13-inning victory over Central Catholic.

Lowell plated a single run in the first inning and two more in the second, with Mia Ly knocking in a pair of runs. Third baseman Sophia Mirabal made a tremendous catch on a bunt attempt.

LaCedra threw her first no-no on May 24 vs. Chelmsford.

Abington 22, Hull 3 — Maddie Perry went 2 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs as part of an offensive onslaught by the Green Wave (10-1) in the first round of the South Shore League tournament. Shannon Varvitsiotis went 1 for 3 with three RBIs and Mackenzie Bailey went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Apponequet 6, Somerset Berkley 0 — The Lakers (3-2) were led in the South Coast Conference win by a lockdown pitching performance from Jillian Rogers, who allowed just one hit while striking out 12 batters. Sofia Estrella and Maddie Fisher each collected 2 RBIs.

Austin Prep 10, Arlington Catholic 3 — Melina Fedele got things started in the first inning with a two-run home run, Neave Sullivan scored two runs on three hits, and Brianna Meroli chipped in 3 RBIs on four hits in the Catholic Central League win for Austin Prep (8-5). Freshman Juliana Iannibellia struck out seven in a complete game effort.

Dennis-Yarmouth 7, Monomoy 6 — The Dolphins (7-5) handed the Sharks their first first loss of the season when sophomore Jordan Pineau drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning for the Cape & Islands win. Junior Julia Hicks struck out 13 in a complete game performance.

Mansfield 7, Milford 6 — Nicole Kobasa went 2-for-4 and six other players each notched a hit for the Hornets (6-7) as they took a fifth-inning lead and never looked back to claim a Hockomock League victory.

Marblehead 10, Masconomet 0 — Lauren Donovan tossed a one-hitter while striking out eight to propel the Magicians (5-5) to a Northeastern Conference home win.

Melrose 12, Wakefield 4 — A homerun from junior Maddie Kozlowski and seven strike outs from sophomore Cassie Sleeper lifted the Red Raiders (5-5) over their Middlesex League foe.

Millis 14, Medway 2 — Freshman Riley Caulfield struck out 10 and allowed one hit in the six-inning victory for the 20th-ranked Mohawks (13-1). Sophomore catcher Frankie Pizzarella (3-for-4) cracked a double, triple, and had four 4 RBIs, and senior DH Emma Tomlin (3-for-4) socked a double with three RBIs.

Norwood 11, Westwood 3 — Juniors Samantha Rose (4-for-4) and Grace DiLeo (3-for-4) paced the host Mustangs (7-6) to the Tri-Valley League win.

Peabody 3, Saugus 2 — Gina Terrazzano slugged a two-run home run to lift the Tanners.

Stoughton 15, Oliver Ames 9 — Nicole Baker’s 4 for 4 performance at the plate included a double and 3 RBIs, helping the Black Knights (7-5) nab a Hockomock League home win.

Boys’ tennis

Wilmington 5, Stoneham 0 — Junior Anay Gandhi and freshman Anuj Gandhi each finished the regular season with perfect 10-0 records at singles and the Wildcats (10-0) won their first Middlesex Freedom Division championship after sweeping the Spartans.

Girls’ tennis

Bishop Feehan 4, Bishop Stang 1 — With a 6-1, 6-4 win, the second doubles pairing of Ana Lamoriello and Bella Wehbe spearheaded a Catholic Central League road victory for the Shamrocks (8-2).

Marblehead 4, Saugus 1 — With Cannan Whittier under the weather, Tess Keaney moved up to second singles, winning 6-1, 6-3 in the Northeastern Conference victory for the Magicians (9-2). Freshman Maddie Conlon slotted in at third singles and won 6-3, 6-3.

Boys’ volleyball

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 3, St. John’s Prep 1 — Spencer Sweeney racked up 18 kills, eight blocks and three aces for the Pioneers (8-2) as they handed the Eagles (7-1) their first loss of the season in the Catholic Conference matchup.

St. John's (Shrewsbury) 3, St. John's Prep 1 — Spencer Sweeney racked up 18 kills, eight blocks and three aces for the Pioneers (8-2) as they handed the Eagles (7-1) their first loss of the season in the Catholic Conference matchup.




