Nick Ayers delivers defining blow for Duxbury baseball in Patriot Cup triumph over Marshfield

Ayres’ walk-off shot, which went an estimated 340 feet to the opposite field, ignited the Dragons to a come-from-behind, 8-6 win over Marshfield on Monday in a game that featured four lead changes and lasted over three hours.

With one out in the 11th inning of a tie game vs. Marshfield, and teammate Thomas Donnelly on second, Ayres figured he’d try to send it there to bring him home. He wasn’t necessarily attempting to hit a home run, but when he made pristine contact, the ball started to carry. It eventually soared over the chain link fence at Chandler Elementary School.

DUXBURY — Before he unleashed the defining swing of Duxbury’s baseball season, Nick Ayres glanced out to right-center and noticed a sizable gap.

“To see him hit that, and the smile on his face, man, that was priceless,” Duxbury coach Brandon Josselyn said. “I said to him that I think he’ll remember that one forever, but I think I will, too.”

It was the sophomore infielder’s first varsity home run, and it helped send the Dragons (6-6), the 4-seed from the Patriot-Keenan Division, to the Patriot Cup third round against Fisher Division 2-seed Scituate on Wednesday.

The Rams (2-10), the 6-seed from the Keenan Division, flew out to a 4-0 lead, highlighted by a John McDougall RBI single in the first. Duxbury responded with four in the fourth, as Ayres, Teddy Massingham, Matt Festa, and Will Gallagher all registered RBIs.

The Dragons added one more in the fifth, when Donnelly plated pinch-runner Johnny Bownes with a single to right, then Marshfield scored in the seventh to knot it at 5 and send the game to extras. The Rams delivered in the ninth, as Harry Cooley scampered home on a wild pitch, but Chris Walsh did the same in the bottom of the frame to keep the Dragons afloat.

Walsh dominated in relief, striking out four in two scoreless innings, and Ayres – who finished the day 3 for 5 with two runs, three RBIs, and a walk – provided fireworks in the 11th. He was thrilled to electrify the Dragons but was also quick to credit those around him.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Ayres said. “I think it’s a really good team win. We all worked for every single run.”