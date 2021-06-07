Twin brother connections help bring familiar results to BC High, Concord-Carlisle

The connection between the 6-foot twins from Scituate has come a long way from kindergarten, when they both started playing lacrosse as middies. Well before high school, Jamie transitioned to the cage, but the twins have still managed to leave opponents flummoxed with their unique abilities to read each other’s minds from different sides of the field.

A senior goalie for the BC High lacrosse team, Horton has plenty of reason to be confident when he looks to ignite the fast break for the Eagles, given his intended target more often than not is his twin brother, Vinny , an offensive midfielder.

“When Jamie’s clearing, when I come out from the box, that connection is always there,” Vinny Horton said. “I feel like even if he’s not looking at me, he knows that I’m always out there and in the back of his head knows I’m in that part of the field.”

The tone of their voices also helps the Horton twins communicate.

“It’s a tone I understand because all the other kids on my team, I listen to my brother differently,” Vinny said. “I always know if my brother has something to say to me, it’s important.”

Who better to coach the Hortons at BC High than another twin, Marcus Craigwell, who starred on the lacrosse field at Weston (Class of 2004) and Hobart College (’09) and coached at Wayland before landing in Dorchester in 2019. Unlike the Hortons, Marcus and his twin, Miles, chose different paths. Miles played football at Brown, landing briefly on the practice squad of the Miami Dolphins before going on to play for USA Rugby.

“They’re great,” Craigwell said of the Hortons. “Their energy, their humor — they bring a lot of light to the team. It’s funny, I get them mixed up because they’re identical. But with their style of play and their running ability, I know exactly who it is.”

The Horton twins have been an integral part of the success for sixth-ranked BC High (8-2, 7-1) this spring.

BC High's Vin Horton (4) has been a versatile player for BC High this season while his twin brother, Jamie, holds the fort in goal for the Eagles. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

In Concord, the O’Rourke twins, Ben and Teddy, have been focal points for No. 10 Concord-Carlisle (8-3, 8-3).

Fraternal twins, Ben and Teddy are both middies, but are more easily distinguished not only in appearance — Ben is 2 inches taller than the 5-foot 10-inch Teddy — but in the way they shoot the ball.

“Ben shoots sidearm, Teddy shoots overhand,” teammate Matt Dalicandro, the son of C-C coach Tom Dalicandro, said.

Teddy admitted he was more of a shooter than Ben, which played to the Patriots’ advantage in their 7-6 overtime win against Dual County League foe Acton-Boxborough on May 27. Early on in the extra session, Ben passed to an open Teddy, who dodged a defender and tallied the winner.

“This year’s been awesome,” Ben O’Rourke said, asked of his favorite memory playing lacrosse with his twin. “Last year would’ve been the first time we played on the same line, so this year has been pretty fun.”

The O’Rourke twins wear consecutive jersey numbers, No. 6 for Teddy and No. 7 for Ben, in part to maintain a closeness with one another. But there’s no symbolism behind the numbers themselves, other than the fact that Ben thought the No. 7 jersey “looked cool.”

Coaching twins is not new for the elder Dalicandro, who has been at the helm of the program since 2000. Before the O’Rourkes, Dalicandro coached Adam and Chris Michael, attacks who graduated in 2007 before going on to play together at Wesleyan.

“It’s kind of fun,” Dalicandro said. “They have a sense of where each other is going to be all the time. They have a good feel for each other on the field, it’s cool to see.”

Ben and Teddy will play together for at least one more season; they are headed to Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H. for a postgraduate year while plotting their next step.

This season is likely the last hurrah for Vinny and Jamie Horton together, however. Vinny will attend Bryant University to play lacrosse, and Jamie will attempt to walk on at Syracuse with current Eagles teammate Carter Rice.

“We did [want to play together], but unfortunately, coaches had different perspectives,” Vin Horton said. “Some schools wanted both of us, but the schools we wanted to go to, it didn’t really work out.”

“It kind of would’ve been nice to have another four years playing with my twin brother,” Jamie Horton said. “It’s been such a good time. We’ve been on the same team since second grade. Our lacrosse IQ has grown together.”

Until then, both the Eagles and Patriots have their sights set on getting back to the state championship game in Divisions 1 and 2, respectively. Both programs were last there in 2018, with BC High beating A-B for the crown and C-C falling to Medfield.

“Obviously, you want to win the state championship,” Jamie Horton said. “But if everyone’s doing their job, just working every day and playing their best game, and we don’t come to the state championship that’s fine, because we know we worked our hardest to get there.”

Twins Teddy (6) and Ben O'Rourke (7) have been in lockstep for the 10th-ranked Concord-Carlisle boys' lacrosse team as mainstays in the midfield. Concord-Carlisle Athletics

Quick sticks

▪ The Westford Academy varsity and junior varsity dedicated their games last Thursday against Dual County League rival Concord-Carlisle to mental health awareness.

The Grey Ghosts, aiming to break the stigma regarding mental health, raised $700 for St. Vincent de Paul, an organization that provides financial support for low-income families and assisting in locating psychiatric services for anyone in need.

The event was spearheaded by Westford senior captain Cole Barisano on behalf of a former lacrosse teammate who committed suicide two years ago.

“I’m really excited to be supporting such a great cause to try and break the stigma of mental health awareness and bringing attention to something that really needs to be brought to light, especially in today’s day and age,” Westford coach Matt Hudson said. “I’m really proud of our young men for taking the initiative to prep everything and organize all this and put us in a good spot to help raise awareness and donations for such a great cause.”

Westford players handed out T-shirts to varsity and JV players on both sides, and at game’s end, the two teams stood in unity.

From left, Westford Academy AD Jeff Bunyon, senior captains Brian Ellis, Matty Sepe, Cole Barisano, Craig Tucker, and head coach Matt Hudson. Westford Academy Athletics

▪ Several conference tournaments kicked off last week, with more to follow before the announcement of MIAA state tournament pairings June 16-17. The Bay State Conference will hold three rounds of competition Tuesday, Thursday, and Monday, with consolation games built into the schedule. Natick, the top seed in the Carey Division, faces fourth-seeded Braintree from the Herget Division, while Herget winner Needham takes on Framingham in the first round Tuesday. The South Shore League and Patriot Cup are underway and the Catholic Conference, Middlesex League, and Catholic Central League are set to begin conference tournaments later this week.

Correspondent Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.