New leading man Christian Arroyo delivers as Red Sox record fifth straight win

After three weeks of Kiké Hernández and Danny Santana occupying that spot with little success, Cora knew he wanted a different alignment. He installed Christian Arroyo. His reasoning?

Though numbers had informed Alex Cora of the leadoff problem facing his club, they had not provided an answer – at least not to his satisfaction. Despite possessing one of the best offenses in baseball, the Red Sox entered Monday with a .697 OPS from the leadoff spot – 24th in the majors.

“How can I put it?” the manager mused. “There’s no numbers. There’s nothing. We’re just like, ‘You know what, hopefully he goes there and he does his job.’ There’s other guys that are scuffling right now, they’re trying to find their swings, we’ve just gotta find somebody that goes up there and puts good at-bats and sets the table – or hits a home run.”

Arroyo did not hit a home run – but he did both set and clear the table. In a reminder of the charmed existence lived by Cora and the Red Sox in 2018, when information and managerial instincts kept producing extraordinary outcomes in a championship season, Arroyo went 2-for-3 with a double and walk, scoring two runs and driving in two more as the Red Sox claimed a 5-3 victory over the Marlins in the makeup of a May 30 rainout.

The Red Sox jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first that offered a reminder of the impact made by Xander Bogaerts’s versatile skill set. With two strikes and two outs in the bottom of the first against Marlins righty Zach Thompson – making his big league debut – Bogaerts lined a fastball for a single to left, then sped to third on a Rafael Devers single to right.

With Hunter Renfroe at the dish, Thompson bounced a curveball that kicked off the dirt and hit Miami catcher Jorge Alfaro in the mask. Though the ball skippedjust a few feet from Alfaro, Bogaerts recognized that neither the catcher nor Thompson could collect it in time to beat him to the plate, so Bogaerts broke for home and dove across the plate for a 1-0 lead.

The Sox added to the advantage in the third with back-to-back opposite-field doubles by Arroyo and Alex Verdugo for a 2-0 lead. After the Marlins assembled a run in the top of the fourth with a double, walk, and single against Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta, the Sox responded with a three-run bottom of the fourth against reliever Zach Pop, a rally keyed by Arroyo and aided by a string of Marlins misplays.

Kevin Plawecki singled off the glove of first baseman Garrett Cooper with one out, then moved to second on a Hernández single. The runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch by Pop, but Bobby Dalbec’s strikeout put the Sox at risk of a squander.

Enter Arroyo, who laced a two-out, two-run single to right, then took off for second as the Marlins fumbled the throw back to the infield for an error. That extra base proved critical, as Verdugo (2-for-4) followed with a hard single to right.

Arroyo was initially held at third, but when Miami rightfielder Adam Duvall airmailed his throw towards home, Arroyo danced home with an unearned run that put the Sox up, 5-1.

The four-run cushion seemed unusually uncertain for starter Nick Pivetta. Though he made it through three scoreless innings to open the game, the Marlins were on his fastball with most of their swings and the pitcher lacked feel for his slider, in a way that made baserunners a near-constant of the outing. The aggressiveness of the Marlins on the bases (three steals against Pivetta and Plawecki) added to the stress of the start.

After Starling Marte crushed a solo homer on a Pivetta slider in the fifth, a one-out single and two-out walk convinced Cora that his starter was on fumes after 4 2/3 innings and 92 pitches. He thus went to Garrett Whitlock, who promptly elicited an inning-ending pop-up.

Whitlock’s entry was the beginning of a challenging bullpen puzzle for Cora and the Sox, whose relief corps was depleted by a three-game weekend sweep of the Yankees. Darwinzon Hernandez assumed sixth-inning duties, but after two quick outs, he allowed a single and hit Jazz Chisholm, resulting in a quick hook.

Hirokazu Sawamura then issued a four-pitch walk to load the bases, bringing slugger Jesús Aguilar to the plate as the go-ahead run. But in the pivotal at-bat, Sawamura continued to baffle with the hardest splitter in the game, throwing multiple 94 mph nosedivers to end the threat, with a crowd of 25,374 at Fenway erupting. He then returned for a scoreless seventh.

Josh Taylor put two on but recorded two outs in the eighth before giving way to Adam Ottavino, who struck out Marte (3-for-4, homer, walk) on a 96 mph fastball. While Ottavino permitted a run on three hits in the ninth – ending a 26-batter hitless stretch – he stranded two runners by getting Jorge Alfaro to ground out for his third save of the year.

