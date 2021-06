Climbing Mount Everest has never been easy, but this year it was even more dangerous thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds made the final push to the summit in the final days of the season, undeterred by a coronavirus outbreak in base camp.

A total of 408 foreign climbers were issued permits to climb Everest this season, aided by several hundred Sherpas and support staff who have been stationed at base camp since April.