BSO announces March dates at Carnegie Hall

The Boston Symphony Orchestra has announced two concerts at Carnegie Hall in March 2022, conducted by music director Andris Nelsons, giving audiences a sneak preview of what’s in store when the orchestra returns to live indoor audiences for the first time since March 2020. Both concerts will also be performed at Symphony Hall as part of the BSO’s 2021-2022 subscription season, which will be announced June 18.
March 14 brings the New York premiere of a new violin concerto by Unsuk Chin, featuring soloist Leonidas Kavakos. The work is a joint commission by the BSO, the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra (which Nelsons also leads), and the London Symphony Orchestra; it will receive its American premiere earlier the same month at Symphony Hall in Boston. The program will also include Charles Ives’s “The Unanswered Question” and Berlioz’s bombastic “Symphonie fantastique.”
The next night, March 15, features a concert performance of Berg’s opera “Wozzeck,” marking the return of opera in concert to the BSO lineup after a season sans singing. The title role will be sung by Danish baritone Bo Skovhus, opposite American dramatic soprano and regular BSO guest star Christine Goerke as Marie.
Single tickets will go on sale to Carnegie Hall subscribers and members Aug. 23. They will become available to the general public Aug. 30. Details can be found at www.carnegiehall.org.
