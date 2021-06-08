BSO announces March dates at Carnegie Hall

The Boston Symphony Orchestra has announced two concerts at Carnegie Hall in March 2022, conducted by music director Andris Nelsons, giving audiences a sneak preview of what’s in store when the orchestra returns to live indoor audiences for the first time since March 2020. Both concerts will also be performed at Symphony Hall as part of the BSO’s 2021-2022 subscription season, which will be announced June 18.

March 14 brings the New York premiere of a new violin concerto by Unsuk Chin, featuring soloist Leonidas Kavakos. The work is a joint commission by the BSO, the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra (which Nelsons also leads), and the London Symphony Orchestra; it will receive its American premiere earlier the same month at Symphony Hall in Boston. The program will also include Charles Ives’s “The Unanswered Question” and Berlioz’s bombastic “Symphonie fantastique.”