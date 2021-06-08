Encore president leaving for role in Vegas; top deputy to take over

In a letter to staff, Wynn Resorts chief executive Matt Maddox said Gullbrants “has established strong relationships with regulators and gained the confidence of the local community.”

Wynn Resorts, which owns Encore, told employees last week that Gullbrants will become president of its flagship Wynn Las Vegas properties. He departs in August.

Encore Boston Harbor president Brian Gullbrants is leaving for a high-profile Las Vegas job with the resort’s parent company, which has appointed his deputy, Jenny Holaday, as his successor in Everett. She will become the first woman to run a casino in Massachusetts.

“I have been impressed with the strong team he has built around him — both executives and the dedicated and talented service team — and the results: [Encore Boston Harbor] is now experiencing its best financial performance since opening.”

Holaday has been an executive at gambling companies, including Harrah’s, Caesars Entertainment, and Mandalay Resort Group, according to Wynn Resorts.

“Her experience in gaming, marketing and strategic planning make her the perfect choice to move Encore forward,” Maddox wrote.

Holaday has been Encore’s executive vice president for operations since October 2019. The company announced her hiring at the same time it elevated Gullbrants to the Everett resort’s top job.

Gullbrants had been executive vice president of operations. He replaced Robert DeSalvio, who ran the property for five years — through its $2.6 billion construction into its glitzy grand opening in June 2019.

But the casino sputtered out of the gate, with lower-than-expected gambling revenues that headlined a broadly disappointing performance for the state’s fledgling casino industry.

Gullbrants was tasked with increasing Encore’s appeal to customers who may have been put off by Wynn Resorts’ signature emphasis on luxury — and often high-cost — offerings. At the start of his tenure, he set out to swap in some lower cost dining options in an effort to appeal to a wider swath of players, especially those who might gravitate to Encore’s underperforming slot machines.

In the midst of that effort, Encore was forced to shut down for more than three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, starting in March 2020. Even after the lockdown eased, the casino’s traffic was slowed to a trickle by public health restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

Those rules, which limited capacity and restricted many table games, only just lifted in recent weeks. But revenues at Encore had already bounced back to pre-pandemic levels led by strong slots totals.

The casino brought in more than $50 million in gaming revenue in April, a month when many pandemic rules remained in effect. That was only slightly below the $52.5 million it generated in February 2020, the last month before the pandemic took hold, according to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

In Las Vegas, Gullbrants will take over for Marilyn Spiegel, who came out of retirement for a three-year engagement in 2018.













