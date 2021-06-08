Chris Harrison announces he’s leaving ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ amid controversy

Chris Harrison, the long-time host of ABC’s “The Bachelor” who has been embroiled in controversy for statements he made during an interview last season, announced on Instagram Tuesday he is leaving the reality show for good.

“I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” Harrison posted. “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”