Father’s Day coffee and bagels from two local producers is one mighty great gift

Dad may have been shortchanged on his special day last year due to the pandemic. So this Father’s Day, make him breakfast with the help of a tasty gift. Night Shift Brewing in Chelsea and One Mighty Mill of Lynn have teamed up to offer a convenient bagels-and-coffee combo. The package includes three bags of One Mighty Mill bagels (two 4-packs of Everything bagels and one 4-pack of Cinnamon Raisin) and 12 ounces of Night Shift Brewing’s Stay at Home Dad coffee. You might not know that in addition to producing craft beer, hard cider, and hard seltzer, the local brewer roasts coffee beans. Stay at Home Dad is a single-origin coffee from Guatemala with notes of dark chocolate and brown sugar.
The same way Night Shift Brewing’s three founders were picky about perfecting their brews, co-founder Michael Oxton says, “We got nerdy about our coffee preferences. With the complexity of flavors in coffee, there’s a parallel to the beer world.” The company bought roasting equipment, hired a coffee expert, and started importing beans mostly from South America and Africa. Its flagship coffees are Everett (Ethiopian, light roast), Chelsea (Ethiopian and Colombian, medium roast), and Lovejoy (Nicaraguan and Brazilian, dark roast).
Advertisement
A bagels-and-coffee combo made sense, says One Mighty Mill’s co-founder Jon Olinto: “A millers and brewers connection is part of healthy local food systems.” Olinto says the company, which started about three years ago, is “all about bringing back good quality wheat and fresh-milled flour to keep in the nutrients and fiber.” One Mighty Mill now works with three organic wheat farmers, including the original farm in Linneus, Maine, and operates stone mills in four locations. It not only sells flour, but makes whole wheat bagels, pretzels, and tortillas. The bagels, made from freshly milled organic wheat, contain more protein, nutrients, and fiber than other brands.
The Stay at Home Dad Father’s Day package ($35 plus $5 shipping) is available on One Mighty Mill’s website (www.onemightymill.com), while supplies last. One Mighty Mill’s bagels are also available at its cafe at 68 Exchange St., Lynn, and at many area supermarkets. Night Shift Brewing’s Stay at Home Dad and other coffees are available at www.nightshiftbrewing.com and its restaurant at 1 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston.
Advertisement
LISA ZWIRN
Lisa Zwirn can be reached at lisa@lisazwirn.com