Father’s Day coffee and bagels from two local producers is one mighty great gift

Dad may have been shortchanged on his special day last year due to the pandemic. So this Father’s Day, make him breakfast with the help of a tasty gift. Night Shift Brewing in Chelsea and One Mighty Mill of Lynn have teamed up to offer a convenient bagels-and-coffee combo. The package includes three bags of One Mighty Mill bagels (two 4-packs of Everything bagels and one 4-pack of Cinnamon Raisin) and 12 ounces of Night Shift Brewing’s Stay at Home Dad coffee. You might not know that in addition to producing craft beer, hard cider, and hard seltzer, the local brewer roasts coffee beans. Stay at Home Dad is a single-origin coffee from Guatemala with notes of dark chocolate and brown sugar.

The same way Night Shift Brewing’s three founders were picky about perfecting their brews, co-founder Michael Oxton says, “We got nerdy about our coffee preferences. With the complexity of flavors in coffee, there’s a parallel to the beer world.” The company bought roasting equipment, hired a coffee expert, and started importing beans mostly from South America and Africa. Its flagship coffees are Everett (Ethiopian, light roast), Chelsea (Ethiopian and Colombian, medium roast), and Lovejoy (Nicaraguan and Brazilian, dark roast).