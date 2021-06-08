OXO and REI team up on outdoor cooking utensils that make camp life easier

If camping has become a favorite family adventure, then investing in cooking gear dedicated to the outdoors, rather than snatching items from your kitchen drawers, can make the trips more successful. OXO, known for kitchen products with comfortable handles, has partnered with REI on a new collection: OXO Outdoor. The utensils are durable and designed to make campsite cooking and cleanup more convenient. They’re also reasonably priced: all under $25. A two-piece silicone utensil set (a spoon and a turner) can withstand high heat from a camp stove. There’s a compact-sized cast iron and grill brush that cleans without detergent and has a scraper on its edge to tackle grease. Squeeze bottles for dispensing oil, condiments, and syrups, and a sturdy cutting board with nonslip feet are in the new lineup. Soon to roll out is a chef’s knife with a protective sheath and a shatterproof French press. Available at REI locations or rei.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND