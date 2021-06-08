Recipe: Bake sweet little cocktail tomatoes in this galette with goat cheese and Parmesan

Makes one 10-inch tart or enough to serve 4

We wait impatiently for native tomatoes to ripen, but you can get a head start with cocktail tomatoes. They're larger than cherry or grape tomatoes, with a little extra sweetness; they measure about 1 1/4 inches across and they're grown and ripened in clusters on the vine. For this tomato galette -- essentially an open-faced savory tart -- salt the tomatoes first to release their juices, then pat them dry with paper towels. Perch them cut sides up on a bed of goat cheese and Parmesan. When the galette emerges from the oven, the tomatoes will retain their juices, but the bottom crust will not be soggy. A classic galette is made by rolling dough into a round, filling all but a wide rim around the edge, and folding the rim of dough onto the filling so it pleats onto itself. The dough here is made in a food processor and combines whole-wheat and all-purpose flour with plenty of butter. Be sure the butter is cold when you whir it. The dough is ready when it forms large clumps; it comes together on the counter when you shape it into a flat disk. Before sending it to the refrigerator to rest, one neat trick is to take a rolling pin and roll over the shaped disk. This makes it easier when it's time to roll out the dough. Layer fresh thyme inside and on top of the tart for an aromatic boost.

PASTRY

1 cup whole-wheat flour 1 cup all-purpose flour ¾ teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon sugar ¾ cup (1 1/2 sticks) cold, unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes 7 tablespoons ice water, or more if needed Extra all-purpose flour (for sprinkling)

1. In a food processor, pulse the whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, salt, and sugar for a few seconds, or until blended. Add the butter and pulse 4 or 5 times, or until the butter is in small pea-size pieces. Open the lid and drizzle in the ice water. Close the lid and pulse in a series of short bursts, until the mixture looks uniformly beady but does not yet form large clumps of dough.

2. Press a small amount of the dough in your fingers. It should form a clump that holds together firmly. If it feels crumbly or dry, sprinkle the dough with an additional 1 tablespoon ice water and pulse briefly to mix. Add more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if necessary. Turn the dough out onto the counter and shape it into a flat disk. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap. With a rolling pin, roll over the disk to flatten it to about 1 1/2 inches thick. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

3. Sprinkle the counter lightly with flour and roll the dough into a 14-inch round. Transfer it to the baking sheet (it will drape slightly over the sides, but that's OK).

FILLING

1 pound (16 to 20) small cocktail tomatoes, halved (tomatoes are about the size of golf balls) Salt, to taste ½ cup grated or shredded Parmesan 6 ounces firm goat cheese in a log, cut into thin slices 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 egg, beaten with 1 tablespoon cold water (for the glaze) Extra fresh thyme, leaves chopped (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking with paper towels. Line another baking sheet with parchment.

2. Spread the tomatoes, cut sides up, on the baking sheet with paper towels. Sprinkle with salt. Leave for 20 minutes. Blot the tomatoes with paper towels until most of the liquid is absorbed.

3. Sprinkle the Parmesan on the pastry round in a 10-inch circle. Arrange the goat cheese slices on top. Sprinkle with thyme. Set the tomatoes on the goat cheese, cut sides up. Sprinkle with olive oil. Fold the edges of the dough over the filling, pleating the dough as necessary to make a 2- to 3-inch border. Brush the border with the beaten egg.

4. Bake for 30 minutes, or until the crust is golden. Sprinkle with thyme and cut into wedges. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Sally Pasley Vargas