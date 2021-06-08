Recipe: For a last-minute dessert, pack fresh berries, crushed cookies, and lots of cream into Mason jars

Serves 8

Mason jar desserts are a breeze to throw together and perfect for impromptu picnics or last-minute invitations. Pack berries, crushed cookies, and softly whipped cream into the jars with crumbled shortbread cookies from your favorite bakery. It works with any type of berries, an array or one variety, or ripe stone fruits, cut into thin slices. To break up the cookies, use a knife, a rolling pin, or your hands. Though it may seem easier to whir them in a food processor, the crumbs will be too fine. For traveling to a friend's house, cover the jars with their lids. At home, serving dessert in jars will make you feel like you're at your favorite neighborhood cafe.

1 cup heavy or whipping cream 2 tablespoons sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ½ pint (8 ounces) strawberries, hulled and sliced (2 cups) ½ cup blueberries 1½ cups raspberries 5 ounces shortbread cookies, broken up, with their crumbs (about 1 1/2 cups) Handful fresh mint leaves (for garnish)

1. Have on hand 8 Mason jars, jelly jars, or canning jars (8-ounce capacity each).

2. In an electric mixer, combine the cream, sugar, and vanilla. Beat the cream on medium speed for 5 minutes, or until it forms medium peaks.

3. Divide the strawberries among the jars. With a spoon or a pastry bag, divide slightly more than half of the whipped cream among the jars. Layer the blueberries and raspberries (save 8 for garnish) on top, then the shortbread. Top with a spoonful of whipped cream and garnish with the remaining raspberries and the mint.

4. If you're traveling with the jars, cover them with their lids. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 hours.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick