Recipe: Prep this mushroom bread pudding the night before and bake it before brunch

Serves 6

The best bread puddings are made with challah or brioche because the bread is rich but not too dense. While the puddings are usually sweet, savory mixtures with cheese are popular brunch dishes because you can prep them the night before and pop them into the oven in the morning. In this pudding, the bread is sliced and layered in a deep baking dish with sauteed mushrooms, Gruyere cheese, and a custard made by whisking eggs, milk, and cream. If you buy challah for the pudding, you'll find that most challah available is braided. When you cut the bread slices into quarters, you get rectangular pieces and curved pieces (from the braided top). Line the bottom of the dish with the rectangular pieces and save the curved ones for the top, so it will look scalloped after baking. When it's done, the dish is quite puffy, and then it settles and you have bread soaked in custard, tender inside and crisp on top, with flavors of Gruyere and mushrooms. The aromas will have your brunch guests standing by the stove in anticipation.

Butter (for the dish) 3 tablespoons butter 1 large shallot, chopped 8 ounces white button mushrooms or cremini, trimmed and sliced Salt and pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme 5 eggs 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard 1½ cups whole milk 1 cup heavy cream 8 thick slices challah or brioche, quartered (less than a 1-pound loaf) 4 ounces Gruyere cheese, coarsely grated

1. Butter a large baking dish (2 quart-capacity). Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet.

2. In a skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Cook the shallots, stirring often, for 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms with a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Turn the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until the mushrooms release their juices. Continue cooking for 3 minutes, stirring constantly, until the juices evaporate. Stir in the parsley and thyme; cool.

3. In another bowl, whisk the eggs and mustard with a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Whisk in the milk and heavy cream.

4. In the baking dish, lay half the bread on the bottom (if the bread has pieces with curved edges, save those for the top). Spread the mushroom mixture on top. Add all but 2 tablespoons of the cheese. Arrange the remaining bread on top in an overlapping pattern like shingles. Ladle the egg custard on top. Use the back of a spoon to press down lightly so the bread is soaked with egg custard. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours and as long as 2 days.

5. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Remove the pudding from the refrigerator and discard the wrap. Set the dish on the baking sheet.

6. Transfer to the oven and bake the pudding for 50 to 55 minutes, or until it is puffed and set. Check the pudding after 30 minutes. If the top is browning too much, cover it loosely with foil. When it's set, remove it from the oven and let it settle for 5 minutes. Serve with a large spoon.

Lisa Yockelson