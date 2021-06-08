I’ve been working at home with cats. Will I ever be fit for the office again?

Not for the reason you might think. Yes, I feel some trepidation about COVID exposure, though I’ll be fully vaccinated when the office reopens. But what really has me feeling like a jittery freshman the night before starting high school is the sneaking suspicion that, while working from home during the pandemic, my social skills have atrophied alongside those muscles I’ve been neglecting since November when my gym stopped offering outdoor classes.

I have a confession: I’m not ready to go back to the office. This comes as a surprise to me because I’ve been counting the days since we left The Boston Globe newsroom on March 12, 2020. I’ll miss working in yoga pants and hoodies, of course, not to mention the stress-free (non)commute, but now that returning is just around the corner — I’m nervous.

Advertisement

Though I’m fortunate that I could work remotely, I live alone and have spent workdays relatively isolated. After years of plugging away in busy newsrooms, that was a big adjustment. Overnight, regular interactions with co-workers shifted to periodic Zoom video meetings and torrents of Slack messages, e-mails, texts, and phone calls. No impromptu chats near the kitchen microwave, no running jokes about whose turn it is to bring in doughnuts, no popping by someone’s desk to ask questions. Instead, my “office” companions have been a needy senior-citizen cat and her petulant 17-pound brother — neither of whom has accepted that their favorite bird-watching perch is actually a desk.

Reasoning with cats for 15 straight months is enough to make anyone doubt their state of readiness. On a recent (and all-too-typical) day, P.T., the big tomcat, made a routine incursion onto my desk, bringing work to a standstill by blocking the computer monitor and pawing at my papers. The ensuing one-sided conversation went something like this …

Advertisement

What are you doing? Why are you up here? Stop it. Not on my papers. Stop it. C’mon. Leave me alone. Move it. Go away. Sit. You are a pain. Fine. Just sit there. Over there. No, right there. Oh my God. Leave me alone.

(I know. Telling a cat to “sit” is a little desperate.)

The effects of reduced social interaction have been noticeable to those in my pandemic circle. I’ve gotten flummoxed over minor things with family, close friends, and my boyfriend. How do I shake Work-From-Home Me and turn back into Before-Times-Professional Me? Will on-the-spot decisions come easily? Will I unravel over empty printer paper drawers? What if someone gets under my skin? Will I yell “Get down. Sit. Go away”? And what about office pals who’ve been at home with toddlers, tweens, and teens? Will there be lingering side effects for them?

Turns out I might not be alone in having forgotten many social graces. In March, the American Psychological Association’s “Stress In America” report indicated that 67 percent of respondents have had less in-person social interaction since the coronavirus outbreak began; 47 percent said their stress level increased. How awkward is everyone else going to be when we’re all back in the office?

Social skills are “not like riding a bicycle, where you never forget. They are practiced,” says Vanessa Urch Druskat, an associate professor of organizational behavior at the University of New Hampshire’s Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics. It happens in her profession, too, after summers away from the classroom and the constant interaction with students. “When I first get back to school, bluh, it’s a lot of stumbling,” she says, motioning to her mouth as if trying to pull out coherent sentences. “It does come back quickly.” But, Druskat adds, “There’s got to be individual differences among those of us who have partners …, those of us who have families, and those of us who’ve just been alone.” Patience is a must.

Advertisement

Returning office workers may experience a transition similar to the one they underwent when they went home to help flatten the curve, says Vaile Wright, a clinical psychologist and the senior director of health care innovation at the American Psychological Association. “At the beginning of the pandemic, people were mortified if their pets came into the screen or somebody walked in [during a video meeting]. Now, it’s just normal.”

Not knowing what the reopened workplace will look like, however, may create more anxiety for some, Wright says. “I would encourage people to feel empowered to start having these discussions with their employers about what things could look like,” she says. “There’s no reason necessarily to just go back to how it was just because that’s the way it was.”

After you transition back to the office environment, pay attention to signs your body may be showing that you’re under stress, Wright suggests. “Are you grinding your teeth? Are your shoulders up by your ears? … Are you experiencing sleep disturbances?” To be a good colleague, you could also be mindful of signs that co-workers may be struggling. “If they’re not returning e-mails like they generally do, if they’re irritable in conversations, if they’re falling behind on deadlines, that’s the time you can say, ‘Hey, I’m worried about you. I wanted to check in.’”

Advertisement

Overall, Wright says, WFH could bring about positive change, particularly for employers. “[It] should be an eye-opening that maintaining the emotional well-being and mental health of their employees is really important to workplace outcomes,” she adds. Workplaces with a positive psychological environment see improvement in employee engagement and their stress levels, she says. “COVID has been a disruptor for the workplace, and that’s not always a bad thing.”

Did someone say disruptors? Cue the cats.

Stacey Myers is a member of the Globe Magazine staff. Send comments to stacey.myers@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @BostonGlobeMag.