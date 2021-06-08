Recipes: A Father’s Day feast of rib-eye steak and more

This year for Father’s Day, it’s easier than ever to give a heartfelt meal upgrade to your favorite meat and potatoes guy. Inspired by a magnificent rib-eye steak we had in Turkey, we turn to the fruity, tangy-sweet flavor of pomegranate molasses, the savoriness of onion, and the resinous notes of fresh rosemary for a marinade that deliciously complements the richness and smoky char of the beef. As a side, we boil small potatoes and then grill them over a hot fire. Next we brighten the flavors by serving them with minced, fresh oregano and lemon wedges. And for a counterpoint to cut through the heft, we treat parsley like a salad green and mix it with thinly sliced red onion and a sprinkle of tart sumac.

Rib-Eye Steaks With Rosemary and Pomegranate Molasses

Makes 4 servings

Our adaptation of a superb grilled rib-eye steak prepared by Naci Isik at Manzara Restaurant in Sögüt, Turkey, hews closely to the chef’s recipe, with a few modifications for cooking in a home kitchen, while also using ingredients available in the United States. We recommend pomegranate molasses that does not contain added sugar; its flavor is purer and more intense than types made with sweetener.

Take care to scrape off the marinade and pat the steaks dry before grilling. The marinade contains moisture and sugar that inhibit browning and cause sticking. Making sure the steaks are as clean and dry as possible when they hit the grill grate will help with better browning and easier release.

1 medium white onion, peeled and cut lengthwise into quarters

¼ cup pomegranate molasses, plus more to serve

1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper or ¾ teaspoon sweet paprika plus ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary, divided

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 12- to 14-ounce boneless rib-eye steaks (about 1-inch thick), patted dry

Grape-seed or other neutral oil, for brushing

2 tablespoons salted butter, cut into 4 pieces

Set a box grater in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Grate the onion quarters on the large holes, allowing the pulp and juice to fall into the dish. To the grated onion, stir in the pomegranate molasses, Aleppo pepper, 1 teaspoon of rosemary, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon black pepper. Add the steaks and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 24 hours; flip the steaks once or twice while marinating. If refrigerated for longer than 1 hour, remove the steaks from the refrigerator about 30 minutes before grilling.

Prepare a charcoal or gas grill. For a charcoal grill, ignite three-fourths of a large chimney of coals, let burn until lightly ashed over, then distribute the coals evenly over one side of the grill bed; open the bottom grill vents. Heat the grill, covered, for 5 minutes, then clean and oil the grill grate. For a gas grill, turn all burners to high and heat the grill, covered, for 10 to 15 minutes, then clean and oil the cooking grate.

Scrape any excess marinade off the steaks and pat dry with paper towels. Brush one side of the steaks with oil, then place oiled-side down on the grill (on the hot side if using charcoal). Cover and cook until nicely charred on the bottom, about 4 minutes. Brush the side facing up with oil, then flip the steaks. Cover and cook until the second sides are nicely charred and the centers reach 120 degrees (for medium-rare), another 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the steaks to a serving platter, sprinkle each with the remaining rosemary, and top each with 2 pieces of butter. Tent with foil and let rest for about 10 minutes.

Transfer the steaks to a cutting board and cut them into thin slices on the diagonal. Return to the platter and pour over the juices from the cutting board. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper and, if desired, drizzle with additional pomegranate molasses.





Armenian Grilled Potatoes

Makes 4 servings

When purchasing potatoes for this recipe, look for ones about the size of an extra-large egg and that weigh about 2 ounces each. And for even cooking, try to select potatoes of similar shape and size. The potatoes can be precooked and refrigerated up to a day in advance; just before grilling, skewer them, brush with the lard or salted butter, and season with salt and pepper. You’ll need three or four sturdy 12- to 14-inch metal skewers; skewers with pins that are flat rather than round or square help prevent the potatoes from spinning around, making them easier to manage on the grill.

2 pounds small Yukon Gold potatoes

2 tablespoons lard or salted butter, melted

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

3 tablespoons minced fresh oregano

Lemon wedges, to serve

In a large pot over high heat, bring the potatoes and enough water to cover by about 1 inch to a boil. Reduce to medium-high heat, cover partially, and cook until a paring knife inserted into the largest potato meets just a little resistance, adjusting the heat as needed to maintain a gentle but steady simmer, 8 to 12 minutes. Meanwhile, fill a large bowl with ice water. Drain the potatoes in a colander, then transfer to the ice water. Let stand for 10 minutes. Drain again and pat dry with paper towels.

Thread the potatoes lengthwise onto three 12- to 14-inch flat metal skewers, dividing them evenly. Using a paring knife, make 4 or 5 parallel crosswise cuts into each potato, stopping when the knife blade reaches the skewer; leave the other sides of the potatoes uncut. Brush the potatoes all over with about half of the lard and season with salt and pepper.

Prepare a grill for high-heat cooking. For a charcoal grill, pour a large chimney of hot coals evenly over one side of the grill bed and open the bottom grill vents and lid vents; for a gas grill, turn the burners to high. Heat the grill, covered, for 5 to 10 minutes, then clean and oil the cooking grate.

Place the skewered potatoes on the hot side of the grill and cook, turning occasionally, until browned all over, 7 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a platter, then brush with the remaining lard. Sprinkle with additional salt and pepper and the oregano. Serve with lemon wedges.

Turkish Red Onion and Parsley Salad With Sumac (Sogan Piyazi). Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Turkish Red Onion and Parsley Salad With Sumac (Sogan Piyazi)

Makes 4 servings

This simple salad, called sogan piyazi in Turkish, is perfect as a bright, fresh counterpoint to rich dishes such as grilled meats and kebabs. It’s also great alongside roasted beef, lamb, or poultry, or tucked into a flatbread-wrapped sandwich. Many versions call for white or yellow onion, but we prefer the color contrast of red onion against the deep-green parsley.

If you can’t find sumac, add a mix of 1 teaspoon ground coriander, ¼ teaspoon ground cumin, and ¾ teaspoon sweet paprika.

Add the lemon juice and sumac to the onion after you’ve massaged the slices with salt for about 1 minute. The salt softens the onion slices so that their crunch isn’t quite so raw. After that, allowing the salt-rubbed onion to stand with the lemon and sumac mellows any harsh, pungent flavors.

1 medium red onion, halved and thinly sliced

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

¼ cup lemon juice

4 teaspoons ground sumac (see headnote)

1½ cups lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

In a medium bowl, combine the onion and ½ teaspoon salt. Using your fingers, massage the salt into the onion until the slices soften and wilt, about 1 minute. Stir in the lemon juice and sumac, then let stand for about 10 minutes. Stir in the parsley, olive oil, and ¼ teaspoon pepper, then taste and season with salt.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.