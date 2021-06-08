One person injured in Revere Beach Parkway crash

State Police responded to a “serious” crash on Revere Beach Parkway Tuesday morning that sent one person to the hospital, the agency wrote on Twitter.
The crash took place on the 600 block of the parkway, the tweet said. The sole occupant of the vehicle, which went off the road and down an embankment, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.
Two of the parkway’s three lanes are closed, State Police said.
No further information was released Tuesday morning.
This breaking news story will be updated
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.